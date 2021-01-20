The Capitol lawn and the National Mall, usually packed with pageantry for inaugurations, were almost entirely empty. The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people in the U.S. and in recent days reached its deadliest stretch, already meant crowds would be kept away and the usual parade and galas impossible. The response to the Capitol insurrection added a militarized backdrop to a day usually meant to embody the foundations of a peaceful democracy.