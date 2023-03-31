Sen. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital after treatment for depression

Sen. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital and returned to his home just outside Pittsburgh, his office has announced.

The Pennsylvania Democrat was hospitalized for major depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in mid-February. He was released Friday after six weeks of treatment, with his medical team finding his depression is now in remission.

“I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves,” Fetterman wrote on Twitter. “I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works.”