The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has selected a new congressional map that will shape power and politics in the state for the next decade.

In a 4-3 decision Wednesday, the court chose a map that was drawn by a Stanford professor and proposed by Democratic plaintiffs. The court also imposed a new election calendar for the May 17 primary, leaving that election day in place while moving the deadlines for candidates to file paperwork to get on the ballot.

It’s a major decision for the court, and it will draw intense scrutiny.

This is a developing story and will be updated.