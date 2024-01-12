President Joe Biden will visit Philabundance on Monday for MLK Day

President Joe Biden will visit Philabundance, a Philly-based food bank, on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It will be his third visit to Pennsylvania over the course of less than two weeks and his third visit to Philabundance on MLK Day, a national day of service.

He also volunteered at theSouth Philadelphia food bank on MLK Day with first lady Jill Biden in 2021 and 2022.

The visit will be at least Biden’s 17th in the state since he became president. Pennsylvania, which Biden won to defeat former President Donald Trump in 2020, is again considered a critical swing state as he seeks reelection this year.

On Friday, Biden is stopping by businesses in Allentown, and last Friday, he visited Valley Forge and then made a campaign speech in Blue Bell, where he argued that Trump is a threat to democracy.