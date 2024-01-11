Mayor Cherelle Parker taps a new top police leader to head the department’s Kensington strategy

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is expected to announce Thursday that the Police Department has tapped a new deputy commissioner who will head the department’s strategy in Kensington, home to a sprawling open-air drug market that Parker has vowed to shut down.

Pedro Rosario will become the city’s first-ever Latino deputy commissioner and will be responsible for carrying out the administration’s law enforcement approach in the neighborhood, according to two sources with knowledge of the announcement. Rosario is formerly a captain in the city’s East Detective Division, which includes Kensington, and has been the commanding officer of the 24th District, where the drug activity is most heavily concentrated.

The appointment makes Rosario a key leader in executing Parker’s public safety vision, which was critical to her mayoral campaign and her first moves as mayor since she was inaugurated last week.

» READ MORE: Mayor Parker says she’ll do something her predecessors couldn’t: End the Kensington drug market

Advertisement

Kensington, the epicenter of the city’s drug overdose crisis, factors heavily into her plans to tamp down on crime and improve quality of life. It was specifically named in the first executive order she signed as mayor, which declared a citywide public safety emergency. And new Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel was sworn in during a ceremony at a middle school in the neighborhood.

Parker and Bethel have not detailed what their approach in Kensington will look like. Parker has charged Bethel to work with Managing Director Adam K. Thiel and other members of her cabinet to develop a crime-fighting strategy and present it to her within her first 100 days in office.

“We are going to use a holistic approach standing on prevention, intervention, and enforcement,” she said in an interview with The Inquirer last week. “I’ve got to give the commissioner the opportunity to develop the plan and the strategy and present it to me, and then we bring the cabinet together and we walk through the plan.”

She added: “As government comes up with what the prescription is that it can implement, the community who is there — I’m talking about on the ground from the ground up, not top down — they will be engaged.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.