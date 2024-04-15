Mayor Parker proposes cutting funding to Prevention Point by nearly $1 million

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration is proposing that the city cut nearly $1 million dollars worth of funding to Prevention Point, a large social services organization in Kensington, as part of her promise to end the city’s financial support of programs that provide sterile syringes to people who use drugs.

Prevention Point last year received nearly $7.2 million in city funding for a variety of services, including operating a homeless shelter and providing case management services to people in addiction. The city’s Health Department paid about $900,000 of that money to support “risk reduction services,” including Prevention Point’s syringe exchange program, the oldest and largest in Philadelphia.

Budget documents the administration made public Monday show that Parker is proposing the city cut that $900,000 in funding. The administration will negotiate its $6.29 billion budget with City Council through the coming weeks, and they must come to an agreement by the end of June, when the current budget expires.

The news comes as Parker’s administration has placed an intense focus on ending the open-air drug market in Kensington, where sprawling homelessness, addiction, and violence driven by the drug trade have been commonplace for years. The mayor has proposed a five-phase process to address the conditions in the neighborhood, including arresting people for drug possession and prostitution.

Harm reduction services, which aim to keep people alive until they are ready to seek treatment, have long been part of the public health ecosystem in Kensington and include everything from providing people with food and clothing to treating drug-related wounds.

Parker has said that syringe exchanges are “an important part of the harm reduction strategy” but that philanthropies or private business should fund them.

“While I’m the mayor, I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that not one city dollar is invested in the distribution of clean needles,” Parker said during her budget address last month. “We can’t afford here in the city of Philadelphia to appropriate our very scarce resources to do it.”

Syringe exchange services are illegal under under state law but have operated in Philadelphia for more than three decades, since former Mayor Ed Rendell issued an executive order to allow them to operate as a way to address high rates of HIV infections among people who injected drugs.

Because of that reality, Prevention Point can’t seek state funding, so losing city dollars could impact its ability to render services, the group’s interim lead executive officer Silvana Mazzella said in a statement last month.

She added that any loss of city funding would mean “a lifesaving program would have to be funded privately, which would be extremely challenging to do every year.”

Prevention Point declined to comment on the budget details released Monday.

Parker’s position is a departure from her predecessor, former Mayor Jim Kenney, who supported harm reduction strategies like supervised drug consumption sites, which Parker has strongly opposed. And Kenney oversaw a rise in city dollars to Prevention Point through his eight years in office.

In 2016, Prevention Point received about $730,000 a year in city dollars, most of which was for syringe exchange services and other efforts to reduce HIV infection rates.

Since then, funding to Prevention Point has steadily increased and it holds contracts with five different city departments. Its largest contract is with the Office of Homeless Services which, since the 2019 fiscal year, has paid Prevention Point more than $1.5 million per year to operate a homeless shelter in Kensington.

Parker has proposed keeping funding for Prevention Point’s shelter flat compared to the current fiscal year, when it’s expected to spend $2.4 million supporting the shelter.

