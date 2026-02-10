An ex-Philly City Council aide from a prominent political family is accused of sexual harassment

After Sharif Street Jr. got into a highly public fight at Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s 2024 inauguration ceremony, his boss, City Councilmember Jim Harrity, extended him some grace.

Harrity, who credits Street’s father, State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Philadelphia), with giving him a second chance earlier in his own career, kept the junior Street on staff as a special assistant, saying the incident was a lapse in judgment.

But according to another staff member in Harrity’s office, it was not the only transgression.

Shanelle Davis, a former constituent services representative, filed a federal lawsuit last week against the city claiming that she told supervisors months before the inauguration fight that Sharif Street Jr. had sexually harassed her while she was at work, including twice grabbing her and making sexualized comments about her body.

She said in the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, that no action was taken and Street remained on staff.

Davis is seeking unspecified damages from the city, which she claims violated state and federal laws related to gender-based discrimination. Sharif Street Jr. is not named as a defendant in the suit, but he is mentioned throughout the 13-page filing.

Davis’ complaint portrays a dysfunctional workplace environment in the City Hall office, including an alleged physical altercation between Street and another staffer for which no one was reprimanded. Davis, who is Black, claimed another colleague in Harrity’s office made racist comments, including hurling the N-word toward her.

Davis, who was hired in late 2022, said in the lawsuit that she was fired for underperforming at her job about a year later, after Harrity won reelection.

Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Street did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Harrity, a Democrat who represents the city at-large and was a longtime aide to the elder Street, said in a statement that he “categorically denounce[s] workplace harassment, or any conduct that undermines a respectful and professional work environment.”

He declined to comment further, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. A spokesperson for the city law department also declined to comment.

The lawsuit is the latest legal trouble involving Sharif Street Jr., 26, who over the last three years has pleaded guilty to criminal offenses in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties. In August, his employment with the city was terminated the week he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the inauguration assault and another incident.

Street comes from one of Philadelphia’s most well-known political families. His grandfather is former Mayor John F. Street, his mother is Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas Street, and his father is a state senator and the former head of the state Democratic Party who is now running for a seat in Congress.

Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for the elder Sharif Street’s congressional campaign, said the state senator had “no knowledge” of the sexual harassment allegations.

“Sharif loves his son unconditionally and has supported his son through personal troubles, like so many parents across Philadelphia,” Campisi said. “That being said, Sharif unequivocally condemns sexual harassment in all its forms and is looking for the legal process to play out.”

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who took over as leader of the chamber in 2024, declined to comment. Under City Council rules, individual members are responsible for hiring and terminating their own employees.

Sharif Street Jr. was arrested several times over three years while working in City Hall as an assistant in Harrity’s office, court records show. Davis’ lawsuit comes about six months after Street employment in Harrity’s office ended, according to payroll records.

In January 2024, Street punched a security guard at the entrance to Parker’s inauguration ceremony at the Met Philadelphia on North Broad Street. He told The Inquirer at the time that he was defending his grandfather, the former mayor, whom he said the guard had grabbed because they were trying to enter at a back entrance without waiting in line.

“I saw my grandfather get grabbed and I just sort of blacked out,” Street said. His father defended him at the time, saying the security guard had initiated the altercation.

Later that month, Sharif Street Jr. was charged in connection with a hit-and-run from the previous August that left a 14-year-old injured.

The two cases were consolidated in Common Pleas Court, and Street pleaded guilty in August to charges of assault and causing an accident that resulted in an injury. According to prosecutors, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Four months later, when he was no longer working in city government, Street was briefly jailed in Delaware County following what police in Upper Darby described as a “prolonged struggle” during a traffic stop. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a summary offense.