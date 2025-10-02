Comparing homes for rent | Real Estate Newsletter

What can $1,900 in rent get you around here these days?

That’s the typical asking price to rent a home in the Philly region, according to Zillow.

As a newsletter reader, you know about my series The Price Point, which compares homes for sale for about the same price, so homebuyers can get a sense of what’s out there. This week, I’m expanding the series to rentals.

I compared apartments and a house for rent in Fishtown, West Philly, and Bala Cynwyd.

Keep scrolling for that story and more in this week’s edition:

📮Your input needed: A colleague and I are working on a story about vacant and dangerous buildings in the city, and we’re looking for properties that have become problems for neighbors. Are you or someone you know living near a building like this? Let me know.

— Michaelle Bond

In last month’s edition of The Price Point series, I compared homes for sale for $420,000: a Fishtown condo, a Moorestown rancher, and a Lansdowne Victorian.

That was the record-high median sale price for homes in the Philly metro area for July.

This week, I’m focusing on readers looking for rentals. The median advertised rent in our area is $1,900. It’s up 3.6% from last year.

Here’s a brief look at three local homes you can rent for that much:

In Fishtown, a 646-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom in a newly constructed building. In Bala Cynwyd, a 1,000-square-foot garden apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. In West Philly, a 1,740-square-foot rowhouse with three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms.

For more details and photos, keep reading.

Grassy Sound, near North Wildwood, is an island that straddles both sides of North Wildwood Boulevard. It has no streets. A boardwalk winds around houses built on pilings.

A decade ago, residents watched as the home that was farthest out at the edge of their chunk of marshland floated away during a powerful nor’easter.

Now, 78-year-old Haldy Gifford owns the outermost home. And he knows his property is next.

The marshland is rapidly eroding. Sea levels are rising. And residents are afraid their whole community could soon float away.

Keep reading to learn about the threats to Grassy Sound and other marshland and what residents want to see happen.

The latest news to pay attention to

Nia Eaton wanted her backyard swimming pool to look like a pond. So she painted it black.

The water’s dark surface clearly reflects the mature trees and shrubs that surround it. The 40-foot pool has a natural, curvy shape. And its pond-like look attracts wildlife, which Eaton enjoys, even though deer and groundhogs snack on some of her plants.

Eaton’s two-story Colonial home sits on 1½ acres and has four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. She and her former husband had an addition built in the early ‘90s for a new kitchen and sunroom.

Her home is furnished with pieces that date back hundreds of years, as well as newer pieces. The drapes in her living room were a gift from the city of Paris to a former U.S. president.

Peek inside Eaton’s home and see her pool and gardens.

Enjoy the rest of our week.

