We work hard to figure out how to house people who can’t pay their rent through numerous federal, state and local initiatives. It’s expensive, difficult and doesn’t cover nearly the number of people necessary. We run into a lot of problems funding subsidized housing, where to locate it, how to maintain it, and so on. We could, instead, give people in need money and let them figure out how to use it. There is a pilot on direct cash transfers going on in Philadelphia right now and in a few other cities in the country. (Disclosure: My husband, Greg Heller, is involved in the Philadelphia project.) It’s a model that would benefit people and be more efficient for the government to execute.