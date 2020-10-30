The fate of the buildings has been uncertain since they were set ablaze by vandals on the night of May 30, following a day of somber demonstrations condemning the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The fires destroyed the interiors of 1706, 1708, and 1710 Walnut, leaving only their blackened and scorched front facades standing. Originally built as townhouses for wealthy Rittenhouse Square residents, the three were converted to shops as the area evolved into a fashionable shopping district in the early 20th century. The buildings are less than a block from the square.