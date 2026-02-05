An architect who designs Shore homes | Real Estate Newsletter

Imagine a warm, sunny day at the Jersey Shore. You can hear the waves and feel the sand. And you can probably picture the houses.

Mark Asher is the architect whose style gave modern Jersey Shore homes their look.

Meet the man behind these properties.

Suspicious sales: Learn how real estate agents from major brokerages arranged questionable property deals around Temple University. Stars align: Find out how a first-time homebuyer was able to purchase a North Philly house that originally was out of his price range. Art imitates life: Read on for a preview of this James Ijames play about gentrification and a sports arena development that I went to with a colleague. Putting down roots: Peek inside this East Mount Airy rowhouse bought by a first-time homeowner who loves the neighborhood.

— Michaelle Bond

Mark Asher has been designing homes from Cape May to the Philly suburbs for more than 40 years.

When you’re at the Jersey Shore and see homes with cedar siding, wooden gambrel roofs, and indoor spaces that flow into outdoor patios and pools, you’re seeing Asher’s influence.

The first house he designed was in the ‘80s for his parents. It was an 1,800-square-foot Cape Cod in Ocean City.

Asher, who’s now based in Jenkintown, has since designed for yacht clubs and for families. His designs have evolved over the years to keep up with his clients’ changing needs.

Do you have strong feelings about rocks vs. grass at Shore properties? Asher does. The architect brought in green lawns. “The stones were hot in the summer, cold in the winter, and ugly all year round,” he said.

Keep reading to learn about Asher’s work and see some examples of homes he’s designed.

In December, my colleagues Ryan W. Briggs and William Bender told us about a mystery surrounding the sale of properties around Temple University.

Clients of real estate agent Patrick C. Fay were paying almost double the asking price for properties that had been sitting on the market. The sales looked suspicious.

But Fay didn’t handle transactions alone. In a follow-up investigation, my colleagues found that more than two dozen Philly-area real estate agents helped arrange $45 million worth of questionable deals involving student rentals.

The prices recorded on deeds and other official documents were much higher than what sellers actually received, which was closer to the original listing price. One appraiser said agents tried to pressure him to raise the valuation of a property.

As a former assistant U.S. attorney told my colleagues, “If you don’t present an accurate picture to the financial institution that is financing the loan, you’ve got problems.”

The Inquirer’s reporting on this possible mortgage fraud has led to investigations by at least two organizations: Coldwell Banker, Fay’s former employer; and Temple, which is looking into possible impacts on student renters.

Keep reading to learn more about the real estate deals at the center of my colleagues’ investigation and see the signs of trouble that are brewing in the neighborhood around Temple.

The latest news to pay attention to

Cooper Lee Kidd celebrated a milestone birthday in a big way.

He bought his first home one day before he turned 30. He wanted more indoor and outdoor space after living in small apartments in Queen Village and Rittenhouse Square.

He purchased a 900-square-foot rowhouse in East Mount Airy. It was actually the first home he toured during his home search.

The house has tall ceilings and gets lots of natural light. Kidd decorated with his photography, turned the second bedroom into an office, and cleared out the trash in the backyard to make room for a garden.

The previous owner left some furniture that Kidd was happy to have.

Peek inside Kidd’s birthday present to himself and learn the many reasons why he loves his neighborhood.

