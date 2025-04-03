Downsizing stories from local seniors | Real Estate Newsletter

Reporting my latest story made me want to take spring cleaning to a whole new level this year.

I talked to five Philly-area retirees about what it was like for them to ditch their stuff and downsize. And they had a lot to say.

For the people I talked to, downsizing meant everything from a 780-square-foot condo to a 1,400-square-foot townhouse.

They shared their stories and tips for anyone thinking about downsizing.

— Michaelle Bond

Downsizing usually isn’t easy. It can even feel like an impossible task, especially if you’ve spent decades living in the same home and collecting stuff. And then there’s the emotional attachment to the home you’ve made countless memories in.

But after children leave home, careers wrap up, and bodies stop working like they used to, some homeowners decide that moving into a smaller place is right for them.

I talked to five folks who live in the Philly area and tackled the art of downsizing in the last few years.

Yolanda has downsized twice, and she’s been trying to get her stubborn octogenarian mother to follow in her footsteps. Janet’s family liked to party at her large home, but she was tired of maintaining it. She now rents an apartment. Marie had to give up her Lladró collection, but she was motivated by the memory of clearing out her late mother’s house, which included a collection of 200 shoes in their original boxes. Karen got what she called a Tush Push from her real estate agent to clear out her home fast. Donna says her husband is “not such a good downsizer,” and the couple may have to go smaller.

One recurring theme I heard? Your children will not want your stuff.

Keep reading for these retirees’ downsizing tips and what they wish they’d thought about when they went smaller.

The initial plan for a strip of land near the Conshohocken SEPTA station called for a parking garage with 528 spaces. It was a controversial proposal. SEPTA later backed off the idea after facing criticism over its spending priorities.

Now, a well-known Philly developer is planning a 300-unit apartment building at the site. The project also includes more than 100 parking spaces for SEPTA riders.

It would be the largest housing project to come from SEPTA partnering with a private developer, according to a SEPTA official.

Agency leaders said they hope this will be the first of many such partnerships to build homes on underutilized SEPTA-owned land, including at stations in Ambler, Swarthmore, and Bristol Borough, and Philadelphia’s Germantown Station.

The agency is looking to replace parking lots with mixed-use projects that have residential pieces.

But the apartment proposal in Conshohocken will need to overcome hurdles set by local government officials.

When Kendall and Scott Schmidt first saw the Haddonfield home they eventually bought, they fell in love with the foursquare layout of the house, built in the early 1900s.

A few other aspects also drew them in:

It was a larger home with space to set up home offices. It had 12-foot ceilings at the entrance. It needed a lot of work.

That last one might seem surprising, but the couple saw opportunities to make the home their own.

The Schmidts gutted most of the first floor because of water damage in the cramped and dimly lit kitchen. Their new space is filled with more light. And the kitchen now has lots of storage and counter space and a statement-making backsplash.

Peek inside the Schmidts’ home and see which original features they made sure to keep.

