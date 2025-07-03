Introducing The Price Point | Real Estate Newsletter

What matters most to you when you’re looking for a new home?

Is it the location? The home’s layout? The size of the indoor or outdoor space? The character? That new-construction smell?

After we settle on our budgets, there are a lot of factors that go into how we choose which home is right for us.

To show house hunters what their money could buy, we’ve started a new series where we feature three homes on the market for about the same price in towns across our region.

It’s called The Price Point, and the first edition compares homes that were listed for sale in Cherry Hill, Deptford, and Exton.

Keep scrolling for that story and more in this week’s edition:

— Michaelle Bond

P.S. I’ll be gone for the next couple of weeks. But don’t worry. I leave you in the very capable hands of my editor, Erica Palan.

Our first edition of the new series The Price Point looks at three homes listed for sale in counties outside Philly.

The homes have different lot sizes, layouts, yards, and neighborhood perks. But they were all listed for sale for about $550,000.

🛍️ In Cherry Hill, a spacious home with shopping nearby.

🛠️ In Exton, a fully renovated home on a hill.

🏊🏾 In Deptford, a Philly-commute-friendly home with a pool.

Take a look at the homes and decide which you would pick.

Hoa Binh Plaza, a Vietnamese-owned shopping center, operated at the corner of 16th Street and Washington Avenue for nearly 30 years before a developer bought it.

For the last few years, it’s sat vacant.

Last year, another developer, Ori Feibush, said he wanted to put as many as 400 homes there.

Now, 15 months and two more proposals later, Feibush’s new, scaled-back plan calls for:

hundreds of apartments for rent 10 townhouses for sale almost 200 underground parking spaces almost 40,000 square feet of commercial space

The developer didn’t want to make his project smaller. But he faced pushback from neighbors and the local civic association.

Keep reading to learn more about neighbors’ ongoing concerns and how the proposed project fits into Washington Avenue’s transformation.

The latest news to pay attention to

Mick Weeks and Julie Alvarado Weeks have made many changes to their 6,000-square-foot Moorestown home over the years.

Their most recent renovations focused on improving the entryway and turning the primary suite into “an oasis of comfort and luxury,” Mick said.

Their new bedroom suite includes a reading and meditation space with a couch in front of a gas fireplace. (There’s also what looks like a thriving money tree. RIP to my own tree, a victim of my first Philly apartment.)

Unused space above the homeowners’ three-car garage became a walk-in closet. Next to the closet is a new vanity area.

Beyond this space, there’s a new bathroom that includes a wet room. The owners can close the glass door to the enclosed tub to create a steam room.

Peek inside the family’s home and see their resort-like backyard.

📷 Photo quiz

Do you know the location this photo shows?

📮 If you think you do, email me back. You and your memories of visiting this spot might be featured in the newsletter.

Last week’s photo was a shot of the Bellevue hotel.

Shoutout to Paul C. and Gerry K. for knowing that. Gerry told me: “I spent many an event throughout the years there, especially between the years 1982 to 1992. Always had top notch catering and staff. After 1992, most of my visits were to have an excellent lunch/dinner at The Palm.”

―

Homeowners can be pretty passionate about their yards. And for two decades, Tom East in Haverford Township was very passionate about one feature in particular: the ornate pond in his backyard.

That’s where he raised his koi fish. All 100 of them.

But when he went out to feed them last month, he found them all dead.

He says a power outage killed them. And he blames Peco and township officials.

You can read about his story here.

It’s a unique situation, for sure. Do you have a backyard passion of your own? Let me know.

Enjoy the rest of your week.

