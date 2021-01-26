The sports world stood still as news broke that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. LeBron James had passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s scoring list on the previous night against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center, more than 17 miles away from Lower Merion High School.
Bryant, three years into his NBA retirement, acknowledged James’ milestone in a tweet.
- Kobe Bryant let Doc Rivers in. One year after his death, the absence still stings. | David Murphy
- A year after Kobe Bryant’s death, remember that the Lower Merion kid was ours to cherish | Mike Sielski
- The Sixers beat the Lakers one night before Kobe Bryant died. They return to Philly, still in disbelief, one day after the tragic anniversary.
The next day, a Twitter storm was ignited over reports that Bryant had died in a helicopter crash, along with eight others, in Calabasas, Calif.
Today marks the one-year anniversary of Bryant’s tragic death. In honor of the basketball legend, here’s a collection of eight features to capture what Bryant meant to Philly, basketball and beyond:
- The story of how Kobe Bryant’s death brought an athlete and scholar named Bobby McIlvaine back to life.
- Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer pens an essay on Kobe Bryant’s death.
- Kobe was right. Philly wasn’t his hometown.
- Kobe Bryant’s death hit hard, and maybe it hit you, too, but the week of mourning helped.
- On Kobe, and human legacy, and what we think about when we think about death.
- Kobe Bryant once said he might join the Sixers to end his career. What if he had?
- Memories of Kobe Bryant: He was a star even among the biggest stars.
- See Kobe Bryant, before he became a legend.