In that environment, with so much reshaping and reshuffling ahead, the act of not acting, of allowing a talented team to become more familiar and comfortable with each other, could prove a decisive advantage. No, nothing would be guaranteed if the Sixers simply shelled out all that money for Butler and Harris, drafted an upperclassman who could play right away, and let it ride. Butler, having gotten his big payday, might live up to his reputation as a bleep-stirrer. Simmons might never develop a jump shot. Embiid might get hurt again. But nothing is ever guaranteed. For once, the conditions are set up for the Sixers to change as little about themselves as possible. For once, standing pat is a chance worth taking. In the most basic basketball language of all, it’s time for the Sixers to go for it.