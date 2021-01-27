Seth Curry finds himself back on the NBA’s injury report.
But there’s a good chance the 76ers guard won’t miss Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. On Tuesday night, Curry was listed as probable for the contest against the Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center with a sore right ankle.
This comes after Curry scored a season-low seven points and shot a season-worst 20% (2-for-10) in Monday’s 119-104 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. His two made baskets were also a season low. Curry was held out of the fourth quarter.
The game in Detroit was his third game back after being sidelined for 15 days. Curry was sidelined during the Sixers’ Jan. 7 road game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sore left ankle. As he sat on the bench, the Sixers were notified during that game that he received a positive COVID-19 test. And a result, Curry was rushed from the bench and into isolation.
To return to work, a player must isolate at least 10 days after the first positive test or onset of symptoms or test negative twice at least 24 hours apart via PCR testing, according to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
This past Wednesday’s 117-109 home victory over the Boston Celtics marked the 13th day since Curry’s positive result. He joined his teammates on the bench that game, but did not play because of what the Sixers called “post health and safety protocols reconditioning.” He was cleared to play against the Celtics on Friday night.
He also participated in Saturday’s game against the Pistons before playing Monday.
Curry is averaging a career-high 15.6 points and shooting 53.7% on three-pointers for the Sixers after being acquired in a draft-night trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
Mike Scott (right knee swelling) and Vincent Poirier (health and safety protocols) remain sidelined. For the Lakers, LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Anthony Davis is probable (right ankle bruise). Jared Dudley (sore right calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) are out.