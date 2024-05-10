What are the Top 10 questions facing the Sixers this offseason?

Daryl Morey referred to the upcoming 76ers offseason as “a big one.” Because it is.

The Sixers ended the 2023-24 season earlier than desired for a team began it with championship aspirations, with a first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid again put up MVP-caliber numbers, but missed two months following knee surgery. James Harden was traded, but Tyrese Maxey emerged as a bona fide Embiid costar.

Advertisement

Now, the Sixers have lots of flexibility, with salary-cap space and replenished trade assets to work with.

But those options — and the sense of urgency of a win-now window — also brings questions. Here are 10 pressing ones facing the Sixers in the months ahead.

1. Is there a getatable third star?

As Morey toggled through some recent leaguewide, team-building trends, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations still settled on a belief that “generally, historically, having top players works better.” And the Sixers will have enough salary-cap space to sign a player to a max contract.

So … third star or bust?

The first name long atop the rumor mill is Paul George, a big wing who is a bucket-getter and strong defender and projects as an excellent fit alongside Embiid and Maxey. Though he remains with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers, he has not yet signed a contract extension and was bounced in the playoffs’ first round while superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard was injured (again).

» READ MORE: The Sixers covet Paul George, but will he be available? Not if the Clippers get their way.

LeBron James also has a player option for next season, which could be declined to enter the open market (and, more than likely, return to the Lakers on a new deal). Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are also technically free agents, but one should assume they will re-sign with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, respectively, after joining those teams via in-season trades.

If those players all return to their respective teams, the next players high on the list of available free agents would include … James Harden and Tobias Harris.

That potentially makes the trade route more enticing, yet still incredibly unpredictable. Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, and Kevin Durant are names that have already been floated by outsiders. But it’s unclear whether any of those players’ current teams would actually consider moving on.

2. And if no third star, then what?

Morey said Monday that Plan B would involve assembling role players, likely on shorter contracts, who could fit around Embiid and Maxey, and hanging onto those draft picks for future star-level trades.

“There is a chance that all the balls go up, and they all land [somewhere else],” Morey said. “Then everyone will be mad, and that’s fine. But what we definitely can’t do in this situation is actually hurt ourselves, to make sure we can still build a contender.

“The main mistake that could be made, that we won’t make, is, if some of the better options don’t go our way … we are definitely not going to just sign, for a lot of money, some player who is just an OK player. Like, that’s not happening. Because that will be where we can’t continue to build a contender around Joel and Tyrese.”

3. Is the Tobias Harris era over?

Harris’ five-year, $180 million contract — which was the source of intense fan ire and a hindrance on team-building — is finally expiring.

Though lauded for his on- and off-court professionalism, his defensive improvements, and his acceptance of a smaller role when Harden arrived and Maxey emerged, Harris’ production (and consistency) did not match that lucrative number.

A stark example: He scored zero points on 0-of-2 shooting in the Sixers’ Game 6 loss to the Knicks.

Though Morey said that he believes Harris can still be a contributor on a contending team, it feels as though Harris moving on is best for both sides.

4. OK, so which Sixers free agents do return?

Harris is one of 10 Sixers who will be free agents this summer. And Morey stated the obvious earlier this week: that they will not all return.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris: Farewell and good riddance to The Process’ most dependable 76er (and his $180 million deal)

Those players include savvy veterans Kyle Lowry and Nico Batum. And high-energy starter Kelly Oubre Jr., who was a value pickup last offseason but is going to command a bigger payday. And De’Anthony Melton, a reliable contributor when healthy. And a trade deadline acquisition that did not work as well as anticipated in Buddy Hield … and one that worked out better than expected in Cameron Payne. And out-of-the-rotation players Mo Bamba, KJ Martin, and Robert Covington.

Whether the Sixers land a splashy star will help determine how much of that cap space can be used on those players.

5. What about that first-round draft pick?

The Sixers have the 16th pick in this year’s draft, a just-outside-the-lottery selection that is higher than in past years. And what they pull off during that now-two-day event could provide clues to how they plan to attack the rest of the offseason (a.k.a., if they believe a big name is coming once free agency hits).

Two years ago, the Sixers used their first-round pick to acquire Melton, who was a key do-everything player before a spine issue derailed much of this season. Last year, they did not have a selection and sat out the draft rather than making a move to acquire one.

Though this year’s draft class is considered underwhelming compared to recent groups that included Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Bachero, and Chet Holmgren, Morey said he is “actually very excited about [who could be available] at 16.”

But …

“That said, as you might expect, we have all options on the table,” Morey said. “[We could] trade into the future, so we keep more picks available for future trades. If we do pick, I’m excited about who’s there. We could trade back [in the draft] and pick up a player.”

The Sixers’ front office will get another in-person look at many of those prospects at the Draft Combine in Chicago next week.

6. Will Tyrese Maxey’s extension be a max deal?

Yes. Next.

The Sixers possibly could have gotten Maxey to sign for slightly under a max deal when he first became eligible for his rookie extension last summer. That won’t fly after another breakout season, when he became a first-time All-Star, the winner of the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, and top offensive option during Embiid’s absence after his knee surgery.

But the Sixers will take that overall outcome, because of the smaller cap hold (and increased financial flexibility) it gives them and the player Maxey has become.

7. How does Joel Embiid approach the offseason?

Embiid’s playoff performance was admirable, considering he was clearly laboring through multiple ailments.

So getting healthy is his first priority, starting with that surgically repaired knee. And though the Bell’s palsy affecting the left side of his face was more “annoying” than alarming, those symptoms can linger for a couple months.

“Joel cares about this — as you might expect, it’s his life — more than anybody,” Morey said. " … I know Joel is trying to think through everything of, how can he make sure he’s at his maximum abilities once the playoffs roll around?”

» READ MORE: The Sixers have 10 free agents. Here are their thoughts about returning to Philly.

On the court, Embiid likes to play it coy about what skills he works on during offseason sessions with personal trainer Drew Hanlen. In recent years, though, much of the focus has been on creating shots off the bounce and making plays for teammates when the defense swarms.

Health permitting, Embiid also will add his first Olympics to the agenda. In addition to being an immense personal accomplishment, that provides a great opportunity to train, play, and spend time with some of the NBA’s all-timers.

Yet it also might impact how he comes into training camp in the fall. It could help get him in shape … or it could lead to some early season (or lingering) fatigue.

8. Will there be Summer League standouts?

Summer League has turned into a bit of a Las Vegas spectacle. But at its core, it is a setting to find and develop young players and staff members.

Some recent summer standouts have included Maxey, Paul Reed, and Terquavion Smith. Who might step forward this year? Turning heads is not required to become a successful rookie, however. Just ask Ricky Council IV.

9. How does Nick Nurse debrief?

Unlike last year, this Sixers offseason has not begun with a coaching search. And now that Nick Nurse has his first season in Philly under his belt, the coach known for his creativity has ample time to reflect and tinker.

He can start with the Embiid-Maxey base, given the oodles of potential for that two-man game. He can expand schemes once the Sixers fill out the rest of the roster. And he can keep fine-tuning an established aggressive defensive style.

A prominent task: Generating better offense without Embiid. Though Morey said Monday that his roster-building is focused on a team with Embiid, it’s safe to assume that the big man’s age and injury history will lead to at least periodic absences next season. The Sixers largely could not survive those games and stretches without him this season — or even the playoff minutes when he rested.

10. Are there any staff changes?

Though the head coach is in place, it’s always possible that staffers could be on the move this offseason.

It is still relatively early in the coaching cycle. And though no Sixers assistants have been publicly floated as candidates to fill open head-coaching positions, staff-to-staff moves can occur when a promotion or past connection is involved.

» READ MORE: Sixers assistant Rico Hines shares secret behind his summer runs and development of young talent

While the head coach is front-facing, those staffers are key in crafting schemes and game-day scouting reports and with individual player development.