Nov. 8 at Denver, 100-97. Simmons was still out with his injury. Embiid committed a game-deciding offensive foul against Nikola Jokic with nine-tenths of a second left and the Sixers trailing 98-97. On that play, Embiid gets a pass for that foul because, according to the NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Report, a personal foul should have been called on Jokic instead of an offensive foul on Embiid. What Embiid doesn’t get a pass for is his eight turnovers that game.