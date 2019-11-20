The look brings back the off-white base color and Declaration of Independence-inspired font from the Sixers’ “City Edition” uniforms of two seasons ago, this time with “Philadelphia” written across the chest in full. The bicentennial celebration-styled 76 (which the Sixers have kept around through their “Phila Unite” playoff logo) returns on the shorts, and the jerseys make use of a new number font that is somewhat reminiscent of what the team used from 1963-1965.