The Sixers will be adding another uniform to their rotation this season.
Team president Chris Heck tweeted out a picture of the Sixers’ “City Edition” uniforms Tuesday night, offering a first look at the finished design.
The look brings back the off-white base color and Declaration of Independence-inspired font from the Sixers’ “City Edition” uniforms of two seasons ago, this time with “Philadelphia” written across the chest in full. The bicentennial celebration-styled 76 (which the Sixers have kept around through their “Phila Unite” playoff logo) returns on the shorts, and the jerseys make use of a new number font that is somewhat reminiscent of what the team used from 1963-1965.
This year’s “City” uniform will be replacing last year’s gray Rocky-inspired ones, joining a lineup that now consists of their white “Association” (home), blue “Icon” (road), red “Statement," and 1970-71 throwback sets.
Like last season, the Sixers now have five different uniforms they will wear this season, and if Nike stays consistent with its apparel initiatives, the total could be bumped up to six.
The 16 teams that reached the playoffs in the 2017-18 season received an additional uniform for the 2018-19 campaign dubbed the “Earned Edition," which were all color variations of each team’s “City” or “Statement” design.
Tuesday’s look from Heck also followed the reveals or leaks of several other “City” uniforms that day, which can be seen here.