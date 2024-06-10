José Andrés Martínez is the only Union player among MLS’s top 25 selling jerseys this year

Major League Soccer announced the top 25 selling jerseys on its online store on Monday, and there was one Union player on the list. But it wasn’t the one some fans might expect.

It wasn’t Alejandro Bedoya, the team’s longtime captain and one of its most-recognized players among general Philly sports fans. Or Andre Blake, though that’s partly because goalkeeper jerseys are harder to come by.

Nor was it Jack McGlynn, the young phenom who has lots of people’s attention in the soccer world — and is likely to get even more if, as expected, he goes to the Olympics next month.

In fact, it’s José Andrés Martínez, the charismatic defensive midfielder who’s now in his fifth year with the team. He’s also about to play on a big stage for his country, with Venezuela at the Copa América.

Martínez came in 19th on the list, one spot below Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba but above three familiar names to MLS fans: Miami’s Sergio Busquets (24th), the Seattle Sounders’ Cristian Roldan (21st), and the New York Red Bulls’ John Tolkin (20th).

Thirteen teams in the league have a player in the top 25, and 12 of them have players ranked above Martínez. It’s no surprise that Miami has the top two spots overall in Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, the most famous players in the league.

The Herons also have the most players in the list of any team in the league: Messi (first), Suárez (second), Alba (18th), Busquets, and impressive young Argentine-American prospect Benjamin Cremaschi (25th).

Seattle ranks second with four players, no surprise since it is always one of the league’s most popular teams. The reigning champion Columbus Crew, who also made this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup final, rank third with three players.

The top three countries represented among the 25 players are the United States, of course, with six; Spain with four, including Alba and Busquets; and Argentina with three, including Messi and reigning MVP Luciano Acosta of FC Cincinnati.

The Union’s next game is at home against Miami on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). Messi won’t be there because the Copa América starts next week, a scenario the Union knew about from the second the schedule was announced in December. The team’s ticket sales staff even told people who called to buy tickets at the time.

Now we know Suárez and Martínez won’t be there either, because they’ll also be getting ready for the Copa with their national teams. The Union will also be missing attacking midfielder Dániel Gazdag, who will be with Hungary at the European Championship — that tournament starts this week — and Damion Lowe, who’s with Jamaica for the Copa.

Top 25 MLS selling jerseys in 2024 so far