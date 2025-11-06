Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie are set for a long-awaited USMNT homecoming

There have been a lot of great roars in Subaru Park’s 15-year history. But next week, there might be one the place has never seen.

Union alumni Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, and Matt Freese were all announced Thursday as part of the 25-player U.S. men’s soccer squad that will face Paraguay in Chester on Saturday (5 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62), and Uruguay in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday (7 p.m., TNT, Universo) for the program’s last games of the year.

It’s the latest proof of the Union’s currently-unmatched contributions to the national team, and the cherry on top of its first visit to the nation’s birthplace in six years.

When Aaronson and McKenzie have returned to their old home over the years, they have only been fans. In May, for example, the Medford-born Aaronson took in a Union game with his younger brother Paxten.

But until now, they haven’t been granted the privilege that many of their national team colleagues have: representing their country in their hometown.

And because of how long it’s been since the men’s national team’s last visit here (while making other cities frequent stops), local fans haven’t been able to see a key part of American soccer’s tapestry.

The best pathway to prominence for the nation’s best players is to grow up in their local clubs, turn pro there, succeed, move to Europe’s big stage, then come home to show their talents with the national team.

That’s one way soccer is different from Philadelphia’s traditional sports — a point that at times has hurt its popularity. In football, baseball, basketball, and hockey, winning titles for the city’s teams is all that matters. In soccer, there are other pinnacles.

That thread extends to the U.S. women’s team, too, as it showed during last month’s visit here. Along with the 17,000-plus crowd that attended the game in Chester, the days when the squad trained on adjacent fields to the Union was in-person proof of the sport’s full scope.

Aaronson and McKenzie have a different experience of how much that matters. They have dreamed for years of a U.S. men’s team game here, and have not been shy about it.

How far they’ve come

When the U.S. men last played here, a June 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup game at Lincoln Financial Field, Aaronson was in his rookie year with the Union’s first team and McKenzie was in his second. The year before, the U.S. played a friendly in Chester in the wake of the failure to qualify for that year’s World Cup.

By the end of 2020, they had risen for club and country. They made their senior U.S. debuts in the same game, a friendly that February just before the pandemic shut the world down. Nine months later, they helped the Union lift the first major trophy in team history, that year’s Supporters’ Shield.

Those successes earned both players big moves to Europe soon afterward, and they have stayed on the sport’s biggest stages ever since.

Aaronson went to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg for $6 million, where he played in the Champions League. Eighteen months later, he earned a $30 million move to the English Premier League’s Leeds United, at the time the second-biggest transfer fee ever for an American player.

That earned the Union more prestige — and just as importantly, a $5 million cut of the check by agreement with Salzburg.

He has stayed with Leeds since then, save for a one-season loan to Germany’s Union Berlin after Leeds was relegated to England’s second tier in 2023. Upon returning, Aaronson helped the club gain promotion back to the top flight. He turned 25 on Oct. 22, and celebrated two days later with his first Premier League goal in three years.

(Aaronson’s age might be the hardest part of any of that for his fans to believe, especially those who watched him as a floppy-haired teenager back when.)

McKenzie, born in the Bronx and raised in Bear, Del., moved to Belgian first-division club Genk for another $6 million fee. He spent 3 1/2 years there, winning a Belgian Cup and playing in a range of European competitions.

In August of 2024, French top-flight club Toulouse bought him for $3.2 million. The 26-year-old has been a stalwart there for most of the time since, including starts in 10 of 11 games this season for the team currently ninth in Ligue 1. He and his wife also recently welcomed their first child.

Now McKenzie gets not just to come home, but also to reunite with Trusty. The Media native earned a surprising invitation, his first since Nov. 2024, as the U.S. seeks centerback depth.

Trusty, 27, grew up with the Union, spent his first three pro seasons here, then was traded to Colorado at the end of 2019 when he didn’t fit with sporting director Ernst Tanner’s tactics. Three years later, he moved to English power Arsenal, but never caught on. Since then, he has bounced to Birmingham City, Sheffield United, and now Scotland’s Celtic.

Wayne’s Matt Freese makes it four players with local and Union roots, as he tries to keep the starting goalkeeper job. Andre Blake’s former backup remains the No. 1 at New York City FC, and on Friday will play to earn a playoff trip back to Chester for the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Elsewhere on the squad, Sergiño Dest might get his first shot at the freewheeling right wingback role in Pochettino’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Tyler Adams is back to anchor the midfield, and Ricardo Pepi joins Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright in one of the best striker units the U.S. has seen for years.

There’s also a big surprise: Gio Reyna and Joe Scally are back after being cast off in March, and not playing well for their clubs — if playing at all — since then.

Those names and more will help make up for major absences due to injuries, or at least precautions. Christian Pulisic, Chris Richards, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman, Alejandro Zendejas, and Antonee Robinson are all sidelined this month.

Weston McKennie, meanwhile, was left out because his (and Weah’s) club, Italy’s Juventus, just hired a new manager.

USMNT roster for November games

Goalkeepers (4): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena, Italy), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Defenders (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel, Germany), Auston Trusty (Celtic, Scotland)

Midfielders (7): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon, France), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew)

Forwards (5): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Haji Wright (Coventry City, England)

