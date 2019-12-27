♦ “The guy has 60-plus homers in three years and you’re booing him? Explain that to me. That’s entitled fans. I don’t know if it’s them feeling like they’re owed something. There’s nobody in here that doesn’t want to win. That’s what sucks. When we hear that, we’ve learned to try and take that and use it like we should. But if I sat here and just buried you every single day verbally, is that helping?” — Sean Rodriguez on Rhys Hoskins’ awful slump after the All-Star break