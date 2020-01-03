Outside of afternoons, WIP continues to dominate. The station’s morning show team of Angelo Cataldi, Rhea Hughes, and Al Morganti remains a ratings force, defeating The Fanatic’s Marc Farzetta and Tra Thomas by more that five ratings share. Cataldi told the Inquirer back in November he was motivated to sign a new multiyear deal with WIP in order to defeat Farzetta, a former colleague who left WIP in 2018 to host a competing morning show at The Fanatic.