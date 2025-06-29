Club World Cup fans light up the Linc in pictures

There have been numerous major soccer games in Philadelphia over the years, dating back to the night Lincoln Financial Field opened in 2003 with an exhibition match between Manchester United and Barcelona. At this point, even people here who don’t like the sport know it’s popular, and that the city has become a destination for it.

But for all the games that had happened, until this summer, the city had never gotten to experience what the sport is truly about — not just on the field, but beyond it. Soccer is a cultural spectacle like nothing else, bringing people from everywhere together in a mosaic of national, cultural, and team colors.

The Club World Cup has finally brought that to Philly. It began on the day of the first Club World Cup game here, when hundreds of Flamengo fans gathered on the Art Museum steps, and it has continued every day since then.

There are still two games to go, and they’re big ones. Saturday’s all-Brazilian round of 16 matchup between Palmeiras and Botafogo brought the most electric atmosphere we’ve seen yet. And there’s still a quarterfinal match looming on July 4.