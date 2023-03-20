Villanova favored to reach Sweet 16 in second round matchup with FGCU

Another record-breaking Maddy Siegrist performance helped Villanova roll, 76-59, in its opening round NCAA Tournament win over Cleveland State Saturday evening.

Next up: upset-minded Florida Gulf Coast with a trip to the Sweet 16 — Villanova’s first in 20 years — on the line.

It’s a four seed (Villanova) vs. a 12 seed, and while the Wildcats are favored, FGCU is no slouch. Here’s a look at the Villanova-Florida Gulf Coast odds ahead of Monday night’s game (7 p.m., ESPNU).

Villanova vs. Florida Gulf Coast odds (FanDuel)

Point spread: Villanova -6.5

Moneyline: Villanova -265; FGCU +210

Total: 132.5 points

Villanova covered as an 11.5-point favorite Saturday vs. Cleveland State. The Wildcats shook off a slow shooting start and eventually Siegrist took over.

FGCU is not your grandmother’s 12 seed. The Eagles are 33-3 and have won 14 straight. Two of their three losses were to Power 5 schools (Stanford, Duke) and the third was an overtime defeat to a pretty decent Liberty team. Besides that, FGCU has dominated its competition. Of its 33 wins, 28 have been by double digits, and 18 of those 28 have been by 20 or more points.

The Eagles lead the country in both three-point attempts (31.4) and three-pointers made (11.8) per game.

Still, the Wildcats, who are playing at home, are expected to reach the Sweet 16 with a win Monday.

But the 6.5-point spread is the second-shortest number of the eight second-round games Monday. In another 4 vs. 12 matchup, Tennessee is a 14.5-point favorite over Toledo.

Villanova remains 11/1 to reach the Final Four and are still 120/1 to win the national title.

