What Does ‘Draw No Bet’ Mean in Sports Betting?

Draw no bet is a popular option in the betting market. The simplest way to think about the draw no bet market is as a safety net in case a game ends in a draw rather than one team winning.

However, it’s important to note that the odds will change when you place a draw no bet wager.

This article will go over everything you need to understand the draw no bet market, such as how draw no bet betting works, the different sports that offer the wager, the betting strategy behind the option, and frequently asked questions.

More on Draw No Bet Meaning

Knowing the nature of the draw no bet option is imperative when it comes to sports betting education. This is because, when it comes to risking your own money, it’s essential to know the details around different wagering terms.

With that in mind, let’s dive into how a draw no bet works at the best sports betting apps.

What does Draw No Bet mean?

As the name implies, draw no bet means that if the game ends in a draw, the bet is voided. In this situation, the original stake of the bet is simply returned to the bettor. This differs from a standard regular time moneyline bet, which would lose if the result is a draw.

Here’s an example of a draw no bet (DNB) situation. Let’s say Team A and Team B are facing off and you place a draw no bet wager on Team B.

If Team B wins the game, you’ll win this bet example, while you’ll lose your stake if Team A wins. However, if there’s a draw outcome between Team A and Team B, then you’ll get your initial stake back.

DNB is similar to a double chance bet, in which there are two outcomes that would benefit the bettor. One example of a double chance wager is on a home or away win.

In this double chance situation, as long as the away or home team wins straight up, the wager is graded a winner. However, if there’s a tie outcome, they’ll lose the wager.

However, DNB isn’t considered a double chance bet, as a draw result will cancel the wager. So a DNB bet means there’s just some extra insurance in the case of a tie outcome.

Check out this quick walkthrough of how a DNB works at the best sports betting sites:

You choose the match between the home team (Liverpool) and the away team (Arsenal) Click the Liverpool Draw No Bet wager and place bet Liverpool wins! Since the home team wins, you win your wager If Liverpool loses, you’d get lose your stake If the match ends in a draw, the wager is canceled and refunded

It’s important to note that some betting sites will call it “Tie No Bet” instead of “Draw No Bet”.

Draw No Bet in Soccer Betting

The draw no bet market is most commonly associated with soccer wagering. That’s because of not just the popularity of soccer betting, but the amount of matchups that result in draws.

Depending on the league, a little less than a quarter of soccer matchups will result in a draw.

Part of the reason for soccer’s DNB popularity is its basic three way betting markets, which include home team and away team wins alongside a draw result. This differs from a game like basketball, which only has the potential of two outcomes and no draws.

After opening up your sports betting app of choice, you’ll see plenty of betting options such as total goals and moneyline. DNB options are generally featured alongside these popular types of wagers.

Other Sports and Draw No Bet

Soccer is definitely the most popular sport when it comes to the draw no bet option. However, there are plenty of other sporting events that feature draw no bet odds.

Some examples of other sports with DNB markets include boxing, rugby, NHL, NFL, cricket, Australian rules football, horse racing, and even chess.

Keep in mind that the draw no bet odds will vary from sport to sport. This is because a draw result is more common in some types of sporting events than others.

Draw No Bet Odds Difference

Draw no bet wagers have lower odds than a general moneyline bet, so it’s important to know how the odds offered will differ on a DNB. Keep in mind that for this DNB market, we’ll be using decimal odds instead of standard American odds.

The basic formula for draw no bet options is (1 - (1/Draw Odds)) X Winning Team Odds = DNB Odds.

A sportsbook could list Team A at 2.85 to win a game and 3.10 to draw. Going by the formula, (1 - 1/3.10)) X 2.85 = 1.93, resulting in American odds of -108 and an implied probability of 51.92%.

So, while you’d get more potential winnings on a straight win (+185), you’ll get the extra insurance in the case of a draw. This leaves it up to the bettor when it comes to winning big or increasing their overall winning chances.

Here ‘s another example of calculating DNB market odds, with Team A at 1.83 (-120) to win, Team B at 3.75 (+275) to win, and a draw at 4.00 (+300).

Team A DNB: (1 - 1/4.00)) X 1.83 = 1.37 (-270) Team B DNB: (1 - 1/4.00)) X 3.75 = 2.81 (+181)

Now that you know how to calculate draw odds with a team winning, you can check to make sure you get the best number before placing a wager. This way, you’ll get a decent payout with the potential of getting the draw stake returned.

Strategies for Draw No Bet

Knowing the draw no bet meaning is just the start, as it’s ideal to have a method with this betting market option. Generally, draw no bet wagers are ideal for more risk averse bettors. However, there can be more strategy involved than simply limiting potential losses.

One common bet strategy when it comes to draw no bet wagers is for more evenly matched games. This is because with two teams that are more likely to field a competitive contest, there’s a better chance that the match ends in a draw. And, while the payout won’t be as good as a standard win bet, the extra insurance will be beneficial in a tightly contested game.

Another bet strategy with draw no bet is to combine different DNB wagers in parlay bets (aka an accumulator bet) for a potential big win with lower risk. Many bettors also choose DNB bets on underdogs that believe could at least tie, and possibly win, the game.

Even though there’s a lower risk on DNB wagers, it’s important to practice responsible gaming. This means it’s ideal to take breaks, set limits, and view betting as entertainment first.

Key Details of Draw No Bet

The DNB betting market offers a unique style of wagering, and both new and experienced bettors should know about these sports betting options. Draw no bet betting lets you cheer on a team to win a matchup without stressing over a potential draw.

The odds for a DNB can also be easily calculated, giving a bettor insight into potential winnings. Various strategies can also be employed when it comes to DNB, which is excellent news for both brand new bettors and experienced betting fans.

Here’s what every bettor should know about the DNB market:

Know the terminology: Being aware of the draw no bet meaning and how it differs from other types of wagers is essential. Choose a sporting event: Soccer is a popular betting option for DNB wagering, but there are other sports offering this wager like boxing, rugby, racing sports, and more. Formulate a strategy: With unique bet types like DNB, it’s ideal to pick a go-to strategy, whether choosing a close matchup, setting multiple bets into a parlay, or placing in-game wagers. Calculate your odds: Always make sure you’re getting the best number and use the DNB formula to double check your payout. Bet responsibly: Set limits and always practice responsible gaming whether you’re placing DNB wagers or other betting options.

FAQs About Draw No Bet

Since it’s a unique type of bet, you should know the basic details of draw no bet betting, so here are some answers to frequently asked questions on the subject.

What does draw no bet mean?

A draw no bet is a wager on a team to win a game that will be refunded if the matchup ends in a draw. This extra safety net means that the only way the wager loses is if the other team wins.

Is a draw no bet in sports betting good?

The draw no bet market is an excellent option for bettors looking to wager on sports like soccer, rugby, ice hockey, and boxing with lower risk than a standard moneyline bet. The only drawback to this type of bet is the fact that the odds will be lower on a winning wager.

How does the draw no bet work?

A draw no bet is similar to a moneyline wager on a team to win. However, if for example a draw occurs in a football match, the bet is canceled and the bettor will get their stake returned to their account.

How do the draw no bet odds compare to regular odds?

It’s important to know that draw no bet odds will be lower than standard wagers. While you’ll get better odds on a regular time moneyline bet, you’d lose that wager if it ends in a draw. To calculate DNB odds, use the following formula: (1 - (1/Draw Odds)) X Winning Team Odds = DNB Odds.

Can I make a draw no bet during a live event?

After a game has started, it’s still possible to place a draw no bet. That means a bettor can wager on a team that falls behind in a game and get higher odds on the team to win the game straight up with the security blanket if the team ties the game and it ends in a draw.

Are there any draw no bet strategies in sports betting?

Bettors will have different strategies when it comes to draw no bet wagers. A popular betting strategy is to place a draw no bet wager on a team that’s rated similarly to the other squad, as well as placing an in-game DNB wager on a team that’s losing the match.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.