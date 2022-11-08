The Inquirer is here to give you the lowdown on all the best soccer betting sites to use when betting on soccer online in the U.S. in 2022.

What Makes a Top Soccer Betting Site

There are a number of factors that go into making a soccer betting site one of the best around, with these ranging from the offers and promotions they have to the variety of markets on offer.

We’re here to go through some of the most important factors that all the best soccer betting sites possess, giving you an idea what to look out for when deciding which sportsbook to use for your online soccer betting.

Offers and Promotions Available

One of the most important factors to take into consideration when deciding which soccer betting sites to wager with is the range of offers and promotions that have for new and existing customers alike.

The best soccer sites will possess a range of promotions that both new and current bettors can take advantage of to claim free bets or bonus funds, with these updated every week to reflect the games on that week.

Additionally, all the top sites will have a generous welcome offer available that’s exclusively on offer for new customers, with this ranging from a deposit bonus to free bets or a risk-free bet.

It’s always worth taking advantage of these offers, as they will allow you to claim bonus funds or free bets by simply signing up and placing a qualifying wager, allowing you to get the most out of your money on your soccer bets.

Strength of Odds

The top soccer wagering sites will offer odds that are competitive and entice you to bet with them, with this being the case no matter whether they’re live markets, futures markets or prop markets.

The odds will be updated minute-by-minute in the lead-up to your soccer match kicking-off, reflecting the current chances of each outcome occurring.

It’s important that soccer sites offer competitive odds, as it allows bettors to get the best price available for certain markets, giving them the chance to increase the amount they get for their winning bets.

Before choosing your soccer betting site of choice, it’s definitely worth doing your own independent research on each site’s odds to see which sites have the best prices for each market.

For example, one sportsbook may have better odds on futures markets, whilst another site may have stronger odds for live betting markets.

If this is the case, it’s always worth signing-up with multiple soccer sportsbooks to make sure you get the best odds no matter which type of market you’re wagering on.

Market Selection

The best soccer betting sites around will allow you to wager on a wide range of markets, with these ranging from futures markets and live betting markets to pre-game markets and prop markets, as well as everything in between.

A range of same-game parlay markets should be on offer on all top games, with a selection of pre-game and live betting markets also on show to cater to all of your needs.

The top sites around will update their markets very regularly, allowing you to bet on the latest markets and odds whenever you please.

The live betting markets offered should be updated constantly as the game itself plays out, adding and taking away appropriate markets as the match progresses, with in-play only markets also offered.

It’s hugely important that a strong range of markets are offered when it comes to your soccer betting site, as a wider range allows for more betting opportunities and for you to get more adventurous with your wagering.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is a another big factor that all the top online soccer sportsbooks should offer, as soccer matches may not be as accessible to watch in comparison to the likes of NBA, NFL or NHL games.

The live streaming service on offer will be very easy to understand, with most sportsbooks either needing you to have an account with funds in it, or a bet on the game you want to watch, in order to tune in.

However, the best sites out there will allow you to watch by simply creating an account, with this showing how important it is to do your research when deciding on your soccer betting site.

The live stream itself will be high quality and be as up-to-date as possible, allow you to stay on top of everything that happens during the game as it takes place.

Their live streaming section should be very easy to access from their homepage and allow you to watch the game and wager on their markets at the same time.

Customer Service

All of the top soccer betting sites out there will offer excellent customer service that allows you to address any questions or queries you may have regarding their sportsbook at whichever time suits you.

They will offer a range of methods for you to use when getting into contact with their customer service team, ranging from phone and email to a live chat system.

An FAQ section will also be on offer, with this being used to addresses questions that have already been asked regarding their sportsbook, with these covering a range of topics and areas.

These sections are great, as they have the potential to answer any queries you have without the need for you to get in contact with their customer support team.

Quality of Mobile App

The best soccer sportsbooks out there will have a mobile app equivalent that you’ll be able to download on both iOS and Android.

The app itself should be an accurate reflection of their desktop sportsbook, with all of their markets and individual sections available to be accessed from their homepage.

Fast loading times and clear graphics will be abundant when using their app, with the absolute best out there offering app-only offers for both new and current users to take advantage of.

Best Soccer Betting Sites Ranked

5. BetParx

BetParx’s range of markets when it comes to the major soccer leagues are some of the best around, with hundreds of markets offered covering a range of leagues including the Premier League, La Liga and MLS.

A huge range of futures markets are offered for all the biggest leagues and competitions from the world of soccer, allowing you to bet on everything from who get’s promoted from the Championship to who wins the World Cup.

Profit boosts and odds boosts are just some of the offers available for existing players to take advantage of, with these helping you get the best price on your soccer bets.

Their live betting markets are also strong, with their welcome offer proving to be one of the most generous you’ll come across when betting on soccer online in the US.

4. BetRivers

Hundreds of futures markets are offered with BetRivers’ sportsbook, allowing you huge variety when it comes to placing those long-term soccer wagers.

Similarly, the pre-game stats on offer with BetRivers are some of the best you’ll come across, with a huge range of facts and stats being available on all major games, with a strong preview section included to boot.

They offer live streaming on a number of soccer matches from across the globe, with you being able to bet on these at the same time as tuning in thanks to their strong live betting market seleciton.

A $250 risk-free bet is also on offer thanks to their welcome offer, one you’ll be able to use on their huge plethora of soccer markets.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel allows players to draw upon their huge range of same-game parlay markets to concoct their own unique wagers on soccer games, with their pre-game and live betting markets also impressive to boot.

Their futures market selection is another area of their soccer betting that impresses, with you also able to claim a range of odds boosts on select markets as well.

A hugely generous welcome offer is available to be claimed, with getting the chance to use your $1,000 risk-free bet on any soccer market you please after following the correct steps at sign-up.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is easily one of the top sportsbooks around when it comes to betting on soccer online in the US, with MGM offering a wide range of player and game props on all games from major leagues.

Their live streaming service allows you to watch a number of games from Europe’s top leagues, with their in-play markets also top of the range.

They offer a wide range of odds boosts and profit boosts for both new and current bettors to take advantage of, with a generous welcome offer also on show.

1. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars is one of the most well-known sportsbooks around thanks to the prevalence of their casino brand, with their soccer offerings doing this reputation justice overall.

They took over William Hill’s sportsbook last year, with this proving to be a great move in terms of the improvement to their soccer offering.

Player and team props are offered in abundance when it comes to all major leagues, with a strong range of futures offerings on show as well.

They have one of the best welcome offers around, with you also able to claim their existing customers offers to get the most out of of your money when betting on soccer with their online sportsbook.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? Caesars Sportsbook First $1,250 Bet on Caesars Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERFULL BetMGM $1000 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERMGM FanDuel $1000 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None BetRivers $250 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet Yes Yes Yes None

More Best Soccer Betting Sites

DRF Sportsbook

Game, team and player props are aplenty with DRF Sportsbool, whose range of pre-game and in-play markets for all major leagues proves to be strong across the board.

Code BC400NFB can be used to claim a $400 welcome bonus for all your soccer bets, with you able to use this on their huge range of futures markets that are offered for all major leagues and major tournaments.

Borgata

Borgata’s sportsbook is very similar to BetMGM’s, thus it won’t be a shock to hear that their soccer section is impressive all-round.

Futures markets, generous odds and a strong welcome offer are all very strong areas of their sportsbook when it comes to betting on soccer, with you needing to use code PIBONUS to claim the latter.

Same-game parlays are offered for all games in major leagues, with the markets you’re able to choose from when constructing these bets extremely varied.

SI Sportsbook

Despite being new to the online sports betting scene, Sports Illustrated still offers an online sportsbook that caters to all of your soccer betting needs.

A generous range of pre-game parlay bets are available to wager on across all games from the world’s biggest leagues, with their futures markets spanning all areas, covering the World Cup to the lower English leagues.

You’re also able to build your own parlay bets on all the biggest games from around the world, allowing you to get creative when betting on soccer with SI Sportsbook.

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget are mainly known for their work in the world of online casino, however this doesn’t take away from the fact they have a very impressive soccer sportsbook for you to place your bets with.

An excellent range of markets are on show with their online sportsbook, with you able to bet on odds boosts and trending bets directly from the home page.

Their welcome offer allows you to bet on any soccer market risk-free up to $250, with you able to use this on the range of futures markets they have on offer.

Superbook

Superbook has one of the best welcome offers around, allowing you to claim $1,000 in bonus funds to use on their plethora of soccer markets by simply placing your first wager.

All of their markets are separated into separate sections, giving you the chance to access each area with absolute ease from their home page.

Competitive odds, game/player props and a range of live betting markets are all offered, making Superbook an excellent choice to go with for your online soccer bets.

Play Gun Lake

Play Gun Lake offer hundreds of markets for all games taking place across Europe and the Americas, making sure you’re never short of options when betting on soccer with their online sportsbook.

Their welcome offer proves to be very strong in comparison to some of their competitors, with odds boosts, profit boosts and same-game parlay boosts also offered in abundance.

They may not be the most recognisable name on our list, but rest assured their soccer sportsbook is one that’s definitely worth trying if you get the chance.

Upcoming Major Soccer Events

Event Date World Cup 2022 November 20 - December 18 Champions League Final June 10 2023 Europe League Final May 31 2023 MLS Cup Final November 5 Final day of Premier League Season May 28 2023 Final day of La Liga Season June 4 2023 Final day of Bundesliga Season May 27 2023

Can I Legally Bet on Soccer in my State?

State Legal Soccer Betting? Arizona Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Delaware Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Michigan Yes Mississippi Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington DC Yes Washington Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

Best Soccer Betting Sites FAQs

Where Can I Bet on Soccer Online?

All of the sites listed in this piece will provide you with all you need in order to successfully bet on soccer online.

All you’ll need to do is sign-up, verify your details and make your first deposit, with you then being able to bet on any of the soccer markets they to offer.

You’ll also be able to wager via sports betting apps and mobile sites, with this proving to be an alternative to betting on soccer online via your desktop.

What is the Best Soccer Betting Site?

All of the top options to use when betting on soccer online in the US are listed in this piece, and you can’t go wrong with choosing any of them to use for your wagers.

The likes of FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars are all the outright best options to side with when choosing which site to use for your soccer bets.

Should I Join Multiple Soccer Betting Sites?

Yes. Different sites will have different soccer markets available for you to bet on, with these different sites also boasting their own unique features to use when placing your soccer wagers.

Additionally, by signing up to different soccer betting sites, you’ll be able to claim their different welcome offers, giving you the chance to get thousands in free bets and bonus funds by doing so.

Is there Soccer Betting in the USA?

Yes. All of the states in which you are legally allowed to bet on Soccer in the US are listed in this piece, with you just needing to be at least 21 years old and be in your state’s official state lines in order to wager.

