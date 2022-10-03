The Philadelphia Eagles kept it rolling Sunday with a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on a wet and sloppy day at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, were 6.5-point favorites and covered for the third time in four games.

They’ll try to stay unbeaten in Week 5 when they head out west to Arizona to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Eagles odds (FanDuel)

Point spread: Eagles (-5.5) @ Cardinals (+5.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-255) @ Cardinals (+210)

Total: 49.5 points

The Cardinals remain without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for this Week 5 contest. Hopkins is serving a six-game suspension to start the season. Without him, and with Christian Kirk gone, Arizona’s offense has sputtered at times so far in 2022. The passing game has been a steady diet of Marquise Brown and former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Murray, after receiving a big contract extension, has not been great. He’s sandwiched between Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield at 24th in passer rating entering Week 5. The Cardinals, after not scoring a touchdown in a 20-12 Week 4 loss to the Rams, trailed 10-3 in Carolina Sunday before outscoring the Panthers 23-6 in the second half.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are rolling. Quarterback Jalen Hurts looks like the quarterback Arizona thinks it has in Murray, a dynamic, dual-threat option and Most Valuable Player candidate. Hurts is fifth in the NFL in passer rating and trails only Lamar Jackson for the most rushing yards by a quarterback so far in 2022.

While Hurts has been impressive, Philadelphia’s defense has been more surprising so far. The Eagles forced five turnovers Sunday. They intercepted Trevor Lawrence once and caused four lost fumbles on four sacks. Philadelphia’s completion percentage against is lowest in the NFL. Murray is arguably the best quarterback on Philadelphia’s schedule to date, but he’s probably not good enough to feel like the defense is in much trouble — except maybe when he’s running with the football in his hands.

The Eagles are 3-1 against the spread while the Cardinals are 2-2.

Notable Week 5 lines

While the Eagles were on the right side of one of the largest point spreads of Week 4, that’s not the case in Week 5. The Buffalo Bills are the largest favorite of the 2022 NFL season so far. They opened as a 14-point home favorite vs. Pittsburgh.

The 3-1 New York Giants opened as 7.5-point underdogs, while the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys, who the Eagles face in a divisional showdown in Week 6, opened as 5.5-point underdogs in Los Angeles (Rams). Washington (+2.5) is also an underdog Sunday in a home game vs. Tennessee.

Week 5 kicks off Thursday in Denver, where the Broncos are favored by a field goal vs. Indianapolis.

The lowest opening total for Week 5 is 40 points in the 49ers-Panthers game. The highest is the 49.5-point total between the Eagles and Cardinals.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.