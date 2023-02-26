Do the Phillies have any MVP contenders? Will they make the postseason? Here’s what the odds say.

When the Philadelphia Phillies took the field for their first spring training game in Florida a year ago, they believed they had a World Series-caliber roster.

Hardly anyone outside the City of Brotherly Love shared that belief.

The Phillies, of course, had the last laugh, making a stunning run to the National League pennant and pushing the Houston Astros to Game 6 of the World Series.

On Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia took the field for its first spring training game of 2023 with a slightly revamped roster but one the organization universally believes is good enough to make another World Series run.

And once again, few outside the greater Philly area share that belief.

As the MLB exhibition season kicks into overdrive this week, here’s a look at where the Phillies stand in various betting markets ahead of the upcoming season.

Odds via FanDuel and updated as of Feb. 24.

Philadelphia Phillies 2023 odds

Win the World Series: +1400 Win the National League: +700 Win the National League East: +300 Make the playoffs: -230 Best record in MLB: +1400 Over/Under wins: 88.5 (Over -118/Under -104)

A year ago at this time, all the talk in the National League centered around four teams: the Dodgers, Padres, Mets and Braves.

All four wound up with better records than Philadelphia, and all four qualified for the playoffs. But none made it as far as the Phillies, who snagged the NL’s sixth and final postseason berth.

This spring, despite adding an All-Star shortstop, a solid No. 3 starting pitcher and a veteran closer, Philadelphia is just seventh in odds to win the World Series (+1400 at FanDuel).

Also, when it comes to defending their NL pennant, the Phillies (+700) once again trail the Dodgers (+400), Braves (+420), Mets (+420) and Padres (+500).

And, of course, Philadelphia (+300) is behind Atlanta (+135) and New York (+140) in odds to win the NL East.

Why the lack of faith in the Phillies for a second straight year? Two reasons: All the teams above them in various MLB futures markets are legitimately stacked.

And even though Philadelphia scored in free agency with shortstop Trea Turner, right-handed pitcher Tijuan Walker and reliever Craig Kimbrel, the team lost its best player and heart and soul — at least temporarily: slugger Bryce Harper.

The two-time NL MVP had offseason elbow surgery and isn’t expected to slide into the Phillies’ lineup until the All-Star break.

No Harper? No problem

Not having Harper’s powerful bat for half the season surely will sting. But if you believe the MLB betting market, Philadelphia has more than enough pieces in place to have a successful regular season.

For instance, FanDuel projects the Phillies for 88.5 victories — 1.5 more than last year’s team produced. That win total is tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for ninth at FanDuel.

Additionally, Philadelphia joins last season’s other 11 playoff teams as favorites to get back to the postseason. In fact, the Phillies’ -230 odds to make the playoffs are better than all but seven squads: the Dodgers (-1000), Astros (-850), Braves (-600), Yankees (-550), Mets (-500), Padres (-480) and Blue Jays (-290).

Our wagering recommendation for this year’s Phillies: While the number is a bit chalky, lay the -230 on Philadelphia to return to the playoffs.

Even without Harper, the lineup will be plenty productive with Turner, outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, corner infielders Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins, and veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Also, the addition of Turner also will shore up a shaky defense.

Then there’s the pitching rotation. Co-aces Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, along with Walker and southpaw Ranger Suarez, comprise as solid a top-four as there is in the National League.

No, we’re not completely confident that Kimbrel — who lost his closer spot with the Dodgers last year — has much left in the tank. But if the veteran right-hander goes sideways, manager Rob Thompson has plenty of bullpen options.

As things stand now, we only see seven contenders for the NL’s six playoff spots. Barring catastrophic injuries and/or a setback to Harper, the Phillies should have no problem getting into the postseason party.

Philadelphia Phillies player award odds

MVP: SS Trea Turner (+1200), LF Kyle Schwarber (+3600), RF/DH Bryce Harper (+8000) NL Cy Young: RHP Aaron Nola (+1300), RHP Zack Wheeler (+1600) MLB home run leader: LF Kyle Schwarber (+950), 1B Rhys Hoskins (+8000)

Phillies fans know Turner well from his days with the NL East rival Washington Nationals. Which means they also know their team has a second MVP-caliber player to pair with Harper (a longtime teammate of Turner’s with the Nats).

A five-tool player, Turner can hit for average and power; he’s electrifying on the basepaths; and he plays above-average defense.

Throw in a move from Dodger Stadium to hitter friendly Citizens Bank Park, and Turner is a very intriguing NL MVP candidate.

He begins the spring eighth on FanDuel’s NL MVP odds board at +1200. He trails three Padres (Juan Soto +500, Fernando Tatis Jr. +1000 and Manny Machado +1000); two Cardinals (reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt +950 and Nolan Arenado +1000); and a Dodger (Mookie Betts +850).

On the NL Cy Young front, Nola (+1300) and Wheeler (+1600) are sixth and seventh, respectively, at FanDuel.

Nola finished fourth in voting last year, as his disappointing 11-13 win-loss record was offset by a 3.25 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Wheeler was limited to 26 starts but went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Schwarber belted a career-high 46 home runs last year. That was tops in the National League and second only to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, whose 62 bombs in 2022 broke the AL home run record.

It’s no surprise that Judge (+600) is favored to defend his home run crown. Schwarber is tied for second with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout (both +950).

We could easily see Schwarber posting another 40-homer season. And we like Nola and Wheeler to put up outstanding numbers again in 2023.

However, of all the Phillies players listed on FanDuel’s futures, our favorite bet is Turner to win MVP. He’s that good.

