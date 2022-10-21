Major League Baseball bettors came to the right place, as we’re here to educate you on what the best MLB betting sites are for regular season and playoff baseball.

The best MLB betting sites 2022

More on the best MLB betting sites

MLB betting site of the week: Caesars Sportsbook

Although the start to the 2023 MLB regular season is still months away, there’s never a bad time to decide which sportsbook to try first when the first pitch is thrown in March.

The Inquirer has named an MLB betting site of the week to help aid you in your search. Caesars Sportsbook has received the nod this week, and are a name you may be familiar with because of Caesars Casino.

Their sportsbook has few flaws to speak of, as their experience with retail sportsbooks and casinos have helped their transition to the online world.

Futures bets on who will win the 2023 World Series are available to you, with the Mets, Yankees, and Astros being the current odds-on favorites.

BetMGM’s markets always have competitive odds whether you’re betting prop bets or traditional moneyline bets.

New players can utilize Caesars’ incredible welcome offer for a $1,250 first bet on the house plus a plethora of Caesars Casino rewards should you use promo code INQUIRERFULL when signing up.

When the regular season begins in March, BetMGM will have daily odds boosts and promotions for returning MLB bettors that you can take advantage of.

These combined reasons are why the Inquirer has named Caesars as our MLB betting site of the week.

Ranking the best MLB betting sites

When looking for an MLB betting site to get started with, it can be difficult to figure out what the first step is. There are more MLB betting sites than ever before.

That number only projects to grow as the online sports betting industry continues its steady pattern of growth.

While only you can make your own decision on which sportsbook you’ll place your first bet with, we’re here to help guide you on some of the most reliable options you have to choose from.

We’ll also lay out pros and cons to each of the top MLB betting sites, so you’re as educated as can be, as it can admittedly be hard to differentiate all these sportsbooks when you’re just starting out.

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has the most enticing welcome offer on the market for new MLB bettors. After you register with Caesars, you just need to enter promo code INQUIRERFULL to be eligible for up to $1,250 in free bets should your first bet up to that amount lose. Additionally, you’ll receive generous rewards for Caesars’ Casino.

Not only is their welcome offer strong, but they have a good number of promotions for baseball fans, particularly in the form of their 25% same game parlay token.

When it comes to finding a reliable online MLB betting site, you don’t need to look any further than Caesars. They don’t have one of the greatest selections of futures bets out there, but they make up for it with the rest of their offerings.

Their odds boost bets are regularly updated to be current with the latest trends in baseball.

Their odds are always competitive and ones you can feel confident betting on. Caesars also makes it easy to create multi-game and same-game parlays.

Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is incredibly popular and well-respected in the MLB betting scene due to a variety of factors. First, they have two marvelous welcome offers for you to choose from.

You can either redeem their standard $1,000 risk-free bet offer. Or you can redeem their exclusive Inquirer welcome offer for a deposit match up to $1,000. Just make sure you type the proper promo code for each respective offer.

Their amount of futures bets may be lacking somewhat, but they have a wide selections of live bets and odds boosts options to choose from.

If you enjoy building parlays, you’ll find BetMGM will satisfy those needs as well. You can mix and match props from MLB games to potentially increase your winnings, albeit at longer betting odds the more legs you add.

BetMGM may have only launched in 2018, but they’ve risen the ranks in an exceptionally quick manor to become one of the best MLB betting websites out there.

Read more about BetMGM’s promo code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s a reason FanDuel Sportsbook is among the most popular and used MLB betting sites in the world. FanDuel’s app and website both have an incredibly neat interphase to navigate, which has helped them build a consistent player-base.

They also have a fantastic parlay builder that’s one of the most convenient on the market to utilize.

They offer as many live MLB bets as anyone, as you can find at least six live props on any given MLB postseason game.

There’s only a couple of minor tweaks FanDuel could improve on, with those namely being adding more promos for MLB fans and having slightly more competitive odds to keep up with their competitors.

However, FanDuel makes up for the lack of promos by consistently having one of the best welcome offers for new users.

Read more about FanDuel’s promo code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

BetRivers is another fantastic option for MLB bettors to choose when looking for a betting site. It starts with their welcome offer, a respectable one for new users which grants you a second chance bet for up to $500.

When it comes to having competitive odds, BetRivers is a solid choice that can satisfy its users.

Their selection of futures bets is admittedly lacking, but is made up for with an abundance of player and team prop bets to choose from in any given game.

This is also a good platform if you’re someone who likes to bet on live wagers, as they routinely update them with excellent odds.

BetRivers is also friendly to new users by including a tab on each game that includes team stats, player stats, records, and injury updates.

When you throw in the fact that they have a dedicated Q&A tab to give new users MLB betting tips, you have one of the more friendly sportsbooks on the market.

Read more about BetRivers’ promo code

5. BetParx

BetParx is one of the online betting sites on the rise in the sports betting world. They have a welcome offer that’s slightly less than the ones listed above, but a generous one nonetheless in the form of a risk-free bet up to $750.

In terms of having competitive odds in the sense of traditional bets, BetParx is a tick below some other sportsbooks.

But they make up for it by having odds boosts props that are applicable to trending situations in the MLB season.

For what BetParx somewhat lacks in futures bets, they make up for by having a good selection of prop bets for both players and teams.

They also have a convenient same-game parlay builder to utilize if you wish to partake in that sort of wagering.

BetParx also has their own blend of unique promotions they offer for existing customers. Overall, while they’re not a flawless sportsbook, their unique promotions and excellent odds boost props help distinguish them from the competition, making them a tempting selection for you to begin placing your bets.

Get your BetParx Promo Code

More MLB betting sites

Borgata Sportsbook

Borgata Sportsbook is a heavily underrated destination for MLB bettors to have their desires satisfied. Despite being a lesser known name relatively, they have few weaknesses on their platform.

Their promotional offers are the only things that could be improved on, as they have one of the smallest welcome offers around as of this moment. Their existing customer promotions could also use improvement, particularly when it comes to running timely promotions to take advantage of where the MLB calendar is at in any given time.

But Borgata’s odds boosts props are fabulous, with impressive odds that can churn out serious paydays if you bet correctly on them. The amount of futures bets Borgata carries is also stout, as futures bets surrounding the MLB World Series is just the tip of the iceberg of what they have to offer. They also have a surprisingly high amount of player and team props available.

Borgata is one of the MLB betting sites that only figures to get better as they expand and get more experience. If the lack of promotions don’t bother you, this sportsbook is a great choice to start placing your MLB bets with.

SuperBook Sports

SuperBook Sports is similar in many ways to Borgata. Their promotions for existing users leave something to be desired, particularly when it comes to MLB. That said, they do have a more generous welcome offer for new users, which is a 100% first wager bonus on your first bet for up to $1,000.

They have a smaller number of futures bets and odds boosts props in comparison to other sportsbooks. But they make up for it with great odds on traditional bets and a healthy amount of team and player bets to choose from during any individual game.

SuperBook gives users plenty of pre-built parlays to bet on, as well as the ability to create your own parlay with ease. They also have a well-written and well-detailed page to elaborate on the basics of MLB betting for new users.

Ultimately, SuperBook lacks in some important qualities that matter to a lot of MLB betters out there. But the pros they offer can compete with that of their competitors. Depending on your betting style, Superbook could be a good selection for you.

Qualities that make up a good MLB betting site

A clean user interphase

One of the top things you should look for in your MLB betting site is making sure you have a clean interphase that makes you want to use it a second time.

Each MLB betting site will have its own unique interphase. No two interphases will ever look the same, and each interphase will have its own list of pros and cons.

A good interphase won’t try to squeeze too much information or too many tabs on one screen. It should be easy for you to find what sport you want to bet on, and what kind of prop you’re looking to bet on. Part of having a good interphase includes the ability to easily build a parlay.

No two people will share the exact same opinions on the interphase of a baseball betting site. A lot of times, the best way to find what works best for you is to just try different sites. But at the end of the day, you want a sports betting site that will help you enjoy the time you’re spending on it by being easy and fun to navigate.

A strong number of promotions for returning players

After you use a promotion’s welcome offer and decide you want to be a repeat customer, an important thing to consider is what kind of promotions you’ll have at your disposal.

Some sportsbooks run more promotions for existing users than others. A lot of sportsbooks will run similar promos, such as refer-a-friend or parlay insurance. But every sportsbook’s promotions will have different rewards and terms and conditions.

Additionally, some MLB betting sites will run more promotions for one sport over another. That’s why it pays to look at what promotions are being offered by different companies.

Viewing the offers a company is running is easy, as you can traditionally find them in their own separate tab of the site’s homepage.

Odds that are competitive to their competition

Arguably the most important factor that differentiates sportsbooks is how good the odds are. Ultimately, all betters play with the goal of making some extra money. But what decides how much money you can make is how competitive the odds are.

Every sportsbook has to set their own odds, and some will be more favorable than others. Each company has a lot of things to consider when they’re making odds. They can’t give away too much money and risk losing profit, because they’re a business above all else. But they know if they cheapen up the odds too much, players won’t win enough money and may be inclined to play elsewhere.

Odds for baseball betting markets are always subject to change, so it can be difficult to tell what betting sites have the better odds on first glance. But keeping an eye out on patterns over time can give you a good idea of what kinds of odds you’ll have to work with on your sportsbook and whether or not they’re competitive enough for you.

Reliable customer service

Just like you want to have good insurance to cover you in case something goes wrong, you’ll want your betting site to have a reliable customer service system in place should you need anything.

Ideally, customer service will be available for you to reach 24/7. Your customer service should also be able to be reached in a multitude of ways, whether it’s through telephone, email, or a live chat box.

You never know when something could arise that requires you to receive help. That’s why it doesn’t hurt to do some research to see what users have to say about their experiences. Although it’s important to remember two people’s experiences will never be entirely identical, looking up reviews can be a good way to gauge what options are at your disposal.

Good reviews on the App Store and Google Play Store

While on the topic of reviews, it doesn’t hurt to also look up reviews for your betting site of interest. Reviews may or may not have the final say in your mind of what to do, but they can give you a consensus of what the pubic has to say about wherever you’re considering placing your first bet.

You can conduct reviews of the sportsbook online, or thought the App Store or Google Play Store. If you’re looking to do most of your wagering on your phone, comparing the star ratings of different apps is a quick way to compare and contrast your options.

In a market that’s always growing with companies to choose from, this remains one of the best ways to distinguish the competition from one another.

The ability to livestream MLB games

Live streaming isn’t a feature that’s a necessity for every user. But as more people cut the chord with cable and try to find alternative ways of watching MLB games, finding a reliable sportsbook that also happens to livestream MLB games is an unquestionable bonus.

This is a feature not every sportsbook has at its disposal yet. But the ones that do offer it make it easier than ever to take advantage of live betting.

Finding out which sites have live streaming services versus which ones don’t is pretty easy, as the answers can be found with a quick online search.

Best MLB betting sites FAQs

Is online MLB betting legal?

Whether or not you’re legally allowed to partake in online sports betting is based on what state you live in. While legalized sports betting has seen an increase in popularity, not every state has legalized online betting yet.

Some states are in the process of getting sports betting legalized, while others have long legalized it. The table below highlights which U.S. states have legalized online MLB betting and which ones states are in the process of doing so.

State Online Betting? Arizona Yes Arkansas Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Maine Pending Maryland Yes Massachusetts Pending Michigan Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Ohio January 1st, 2023 Oregon Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington D.C. Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

Can I win real money betting on the MLB?

You’re absolutely capable of winning real money by betting on MLB games. The more you bet, the more your maximum earnings can be. Should you decide to build your own parlay, you also increase your potential earnings by a considerable amount with each leg to the parlay you add. However in the case of a parlay, you do have that risk of needing more things to work out in order to claim that payout.

It’s also important to remember not to chase your losses when sports betting. It’s wise to always keep an eye on your account balance and ensure its in good standing before placing any wager of any kind. While you can win real money betting on baseball, its never a guarantee, no matter how much preparation you may put into your decision-making.

What’s the minimum age to legally bet on the MLB?

Betting on the MLB if you’re not of age is a serious offense than can bring with it legitimate legal repercussions.

To place an MLB bet in a state where sports betting is legalized, you must be 21 years old. When you register with the sportsbook of your choice, you’ll be asked to verify your age and prove that you’re legally allowed to bet.

Will sportsbooks keep my online information secure?

The question of whether online sports betting is safe or not is a fair question in a rapidly advancing technological world. However, you should know that it’s safe to wager on the MLB online through different websites and apps.

Each betting site we mentioned goes above and beyond to ensure their cybersecurity operates at peak performance, and that they have safety measures in place to protect your accounts.

If you have any questions regarding the specifics of your sportsbook’s safety and security features, you can utilize their customer service service to receive confirmation and clarity.

What types of MLB bets are available for me to place?

The wide scope of bets you can place are plentiful. The traditional three forms of wagering are the moneyline, run line, and total runs. Betting on the moneyline is betting on who you think will win the game. The run total is betting on the run differential between the teams at the end of the game. Finally, the total runs are betting on how many combined runs are scored in the game.

Further more, there are team and player prop wagers you can bet on. These are bets tailored to specific teams or players, and whether or not you think they’ll achieve them. These bets will have higher odds typically, but aren’t sure bets to happen.

There’s also futures bets and live bets at your disposal. Futures bets let you place a wager on anything happening down the road, such as the eventual World Series winner or league MVP. Live bets are bets that change throughout a game and whose odds change based off what’s happening in real-time.

What payment methods can I use to bet on the MLB?

Sportsbooks have become very flexible regarding what payment method they’ll accept from their users. The traditional payment method of typing in a debit card or credit card in your app or site of choice is still an option. But there’s more ways to pay for your wager than ever before.

Third party cash handling apps like Cash App and PayPal have partnered with sportsbooks, allowing another convenient way of setting up your payment methods. You can also do wire transfers from your bank, but those could have a longer wait time before the funds are available to you to use.

That said, every sportsbook has their own policies and procedures. Before assuming your method of payment will work, you can research your sportsbook’s payment methods and see if they’re an option for you or not.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.