We have a Twins vs. Yankees prediction as both teams enter this series with an identical 8-4 mark. These teams are in good form, but only one will extend its winning streak to three games after this contest.

Minnesota will send Joe Ryan to the mound for his third start. Ryan won both decisions while pitching at least six innings in each game. He’ll be opposed by Yankees’ rookie Jhony Brito, who has allowed only one run in 10 innings.

With this being Minnesota’s first time facing Brito, the lack of familiarity could be enough to tip the scale in favor of the Yankees.

Twins vs. Yankees Prediction: Pick

Yankees ML -140

Probable pitchers and analysis

Joe Ryan (2-0, 3.75 ERA) vs. Jhony Brito (2-0, 0.90 ERA)

The New York Yankees are a threat just about every year, but they’re even more dangerous when they can reach into their farm system and pluck out another top prospect like Brito.

Baseball America ranked Brito as New York’s 30th-best prospect, and the Yankees quickly moved him to the 40-man roster in the offseason to prevent other teams from poaching him in the Rule 5 Draft.

It’s been quite a journey for the Dominican native after signing with the Yankees in 2015. He’d debut in 2016 but later missed most of the next two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Brito did show plenty of promise when he managed to get on the field. In five minor league seasons, he went 26-21 with a 3.71 ERA while making 70 starts in 86 appearances.

Even at 25, the six-foot-two hurler hasn’t fully filled out, given his slight 160-pound frame. However, he displays plenty of maturity with his pitch arsenal that, according to FanGraphs Pitch Info, features a four-seam fastball, a cutter, a sinker, a changeup and a slider.

Brito’s ability to change speeds while having command of a slew of pitches makes him a problem for opposing hitters, especially those who have yet to face him.

If we turn to Ryan, Baseball Savant shows that this current Yankees roster has just 13 plate appearances against him with a .200 BA. However, the advanced numbers could be ominous given their .292 xBA, .405 xWOBA and .445 xSLG.

New York registered an average launch angle of 14.6 degrees in those at-bats.

According to our Action Labs Weather Report, we could see wind gusts of up to eight miles per hour blowing out to the center field. That could prove costly for Ryan, a career flyball pitcher with a 0.52 GB/FB ratio.

This Yankees’ offense will hurt pitchers who struggle to keep the ball down. New York ranks fifth with a .193 ISO while Minnesota is 27th (.118 ISO) in the same category.

The Bronx Bombers feel like the right side in this matchup, and we’re getting a reasonable price at -140 with BetMGM.

Twins vs. Yankees Odds (via BetMGM)

Moneyline: MINN (+115) vs. NYY (-140) Spread: MINN +1.5 (-165) vs. NYY -1.5 (+140) Total: Over 8.5 (-105) | Under 8.5 (-115)

