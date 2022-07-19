The latest World Series Odds for the 2022 MLB season have the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros leading the way in the National League and American League, respectively.

We’re into the final weeks of the 2022 MLB regular season, and the Dodgers have the best record baseball and are favored to win the World Series at +325.

The Houston Astros (+400), New York Mets (+500), New York Yankees (+550) and Atlanta Braves (+800) are also toward the top of the market.

World Series Odds 2022

Team Odds L.A. Dodgers +325 Houston Astros +400 New York Mets +500 New York Yankees +550 Atlanta Braves +800 Toronto Blue Jays +1500 St Louis Cardinals +1800 Seattle Mariners +2000 Tampa Bay Rays +2800 San Diego Padres +3000 Philadelphia Phillies +3500 Cleveland Guardians +4000 Chicago White Sox +8000 Milwaukee Brewers +10000 Baltimore Orioles +20000 Minnesota Twins +20000 Arizona Diamondbacks +400000 Boston Red Sox +400000 San Francisco Giants +400000 Colorado Rockies +500000

World Series odds 2022: Winner favorites

L.A. Dodgers +325

No team has a better record than Los Angeles at this point, with the Dodgers also having the best home record in baseball.

Their run differential of +330 is 120 runs clear of any other team in the league, with the Dodgers firing on all fronts as we head into the postseason.

The Dodgers now look like great value at +325, a similar price to what they were at the start of the season, given how impressive they’ve been over the past few months.

Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts have all been exceptional this year, with the trio playing a huge role in the Dodgers’ brilliant .

They’re one of the few teams to have already booked their place in the postseason, and the only team to have won more than 100 games.

Houston Astros +400

The Astros’ record of 98-51 is far-and-away the best in the AL, with Houston also having the second-best record in the league.

They’ve been to the World Series three times since 2017 and know exactly what it takes to get there.

Houston has been one of the most consistent teams in the league over the last few seasons, and the Astros being priced at just +400 to win the World Series seems pretty fair.

Yordan Álvarez and Framber Valdez have been the main men for Houston in terms of offense and pitching, respectively.

Only two teams have a better home record than them, with Houston also managing the second-best away record in the league as well.

New York Mets +500

The Mets weren’t exactly everyone’s favorites to win the World Series before the season got underway, but that has changed as we head into the playoffs.

They’re up to third in the betting market at +500 after winning 95 of their first 150 games, and owning the third-best record in MLB.

Their home record has played no small part in this, with New York winning 50 of 76 At Citi Field, with NY also having won the third-most road games as well.

Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte have been key performers at the plate for the Mets, while Chris Bassitt has pitched well while the team waited for Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom to get healthy.

The Mets are have done well to stay clear of the Braves in the NL East, with New York just one game clear going into the final stretch of the regular season, having already secured their playoff place.

New York Yankees +550

The Yankees are one of only four teams to have won 89-plus games at this point, with their record of 89-58 being the fourth-best in baseball.

New York’s record at home has been a key factor to its excellent season so far, with a 51-22 record unmatched by any other team in the league bar the Dodgers.

Overall, the Yankees’ dominance can be summed up by their run differential, with their total of +210 showing that they’re not only scoring runs, but keeping the opposition at bay as well.

They did suffer a blip in for earlier in the season, however they’ve since regained their composure to rise to the top of the AL East and move to within a few wins of claiming a playoff spot.

Atlanta Braves +800

The reigning champions have been impressive this year, boasting a record of 93-55 so far, with their home record playing a huge role in them managing this number of wins.

No team has managed more wins at home than the Braves’ 52 wins at Truist Park, however their away record isn’t the best, winning just 41 of 71 on the road.

They’ve done really well to keep pace with the Mets in the NL East this term, with the Braves just one game behind the Mets with only a handful of games left to play.

They may not be top of their division, however they’ve still managed to secure a playoff spot, something that show just how good they’ve been, as well as the competition they’re facing in the NL East.

World Series winner betting: Dark horses

St Louis Cardinals +1800

The Cardinals are currently top in the NL Central, boasting a record of 87-62. They’re yet to confirm their playoff place, however they are 8.5 games ahead of Milwaukee with only 13 games left.

The Cardinals have performed extremely well at home, managing 51 wins so far, a total that only the Braves can better.

The Cardinals are currently +1800 to win the World Series, a big drop-off in the bookies’ estimations of franchises beyond the five aforementioned favorites to win it all this year.

This is a pretty good price considering St Louis looks certain to make the postseason, and as we all know, anything can happen in the playoffs when it comes to the MLB.

Tampa Bay Rays +2800

The Rays are in a very competitive AL East this season, chasing the Yankees and Blue Jays going into the last few games.

They’re just two games behind the Blue Jays going into the last stretch of the season, a deficit they’re more than capable of overturning given the quality they have at their disposal.

At +2800, Tampa looks like a good long-shot bet, especially if the Rays can make the playoffs. They have had some recent success in the postseason.

Cleveland Guardians +4,000

The Guardians are currently leading the way in the AL Central division by five games, with Cleveland in a great position to make the playoffs this term.

They’ve been pretty strong both at home and on the road this term, with the Guardians’ recent form of eight wins from their last 10 all-but-securing their place in the posteason.

They’ll definitely have to up their game in the postseason, should they get there, if they’re to go all the way to the World Series.

However, their solid play at home or away this year has shown they’re up to the task of doing so.

