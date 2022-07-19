Commercial Content, 21+

Check out the latest NBA championship odds for the 2022-23 campaign, as the beaten 2021-22 finalists Boston Celtics are joint favorites to go one better in the coming season.

The Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are both priced at +550, while the Golden State Warriors, who are reigning champions, are third-favorites at +650.

NBA championship odds 2022

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +550 Milwaukee Bucks +550 Golden State Warriors +650 L.A. Clippers +650 Phoenix Suns +700 L.A. Lakers +1000 Miami Heat +1100 Philadelphia 76ers +1200 Brooklyn Nets +2000 Denver Nuggets +2000 Dallas Mavericks +2200 Memphis Grizzlies +2200 Toronto Raptors +3000 Minnesota Timberwolves +3500 Chicago Bulls +4000 New Orleans Pelicans +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5000 New York Knicks +6600 Portland Trail Blazers +8000 Cleveland Cavaliers +10000 Utah Jazz +12500 Charlotte Hornets +25000 Indiana Pacers +25000 Washington Wizards +25000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Houston Rockets +50000 Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 Orlando Magic +50000 Sacramento Kings +50000 San Antonio Spurs +50000

NBA championship odds 2022: Betting favorites

Boston Celtics +550

The Celtics came ever so close to glory last year by making the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Beaten four games to two by the Warriors despite going up 2-1 after Game 3, Boston ended up having no match for the Warriors’ Steph Curry and his dominance from long range.

Despite this defeat, they should still be confident in their abilities to win the title this time around given the roster they have at their disposal.

They have the current defensive player of the year in Marcus Smart, two excellent guards in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and a dominant center in Robert Williams III.

All of these players, as well as the likes of Al Horford and Payton Pritchard, played crucial roles in their run to the Finals last year.

They managed to beat all of the Bucks, Nets, and Heat on their run to the Finals, one of the more difficult runs a No. 2 seed has had to endure in recent years.

Given this, it’s easy to see why they’re +550 and joint-favorites to go one better than last year, with Boston having all the right tools to claim their first title in 15 years this time around.

Milwaukee Bucks +550

The Bucks found themselves unlucky to go out in the second round of the playoffs last year after securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They ended up beating the Bulls with ease, however they were then sent packing by the Celtics in the Eastern semifinals in seven games.

It’s fair to say the Bucks would’ve probably beaten the Celtics if Khris Middleton had been available for the series instead of missing it through injury.

They have arguably the best player in the league in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s won two MVPs and a Finals MVP in the last four years.

Milwaukee knows exactly what it takes to win the NBA championship given they did so as recently as 2021, a run that ended with their first title in exactly 50 years.

It’s easy to see why they’re just +550 to go all the way this year, especially given the fact they managed to bring back key forward Bobby Portis from free agency.

Golden State Warriors +650

The Warriors showed everyone what they’re about last year, as they managed to secure their fourth NBA title in eight seasons after beating the Celtics 4-2 in the Finals.

Their roster is easily one of the best in the league, with Golden State having all of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green to call upon.

Their run to the Finals last year was very impressive, as the Warriors beat the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Mavericks before defeating the Celtics.

They lost Gary Payton II during free agency, a player who was crucial when Golden State was trying to contain Tatum and Brown in the Finals.

The Warriors have one of the best players of all time in Curry, whose performance last year showed he has no plans to slow down any time soon.

Given this, combined with the fact they have one of the best and more experienced coaches in the form of Steve Kerr in charge, they are rightly third-favorites to retain their title.

L.A. Clippers +650

Some may be a little surprised to see the Clippers priced as joint-second favorites given they didn’t even make the playoffs last year.

However, they spent the entire season without key star Kawhi Leonard, while Paul George also missed a number of months through injury.

The fact is, the Clippers boast arguably the best duo in the league in George and Leonard when both are fit, something that makes them instantly one of the favorites for the title this year.

Their supporting cast is also pretty strong as well, especially following the acquisition of John Wall from the Wizards earlier this summer.

Wall, along with the likes of Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell, make up a roster that’s easily capable of dragging the Clippers to another deep playoff run this term.

A price of +650 looks a little too low considering we’ve no idea how Leonard will perform following his long injury layoff.

However, should he play at the level we know he’s capable of, the Clippers will definitely be in it come the tail-end of the season, with an NBA title charge definitely on the cards.

Phoenix Suns +700

The Suns should probably have won at least one NBA title in the last two years, with their 2022 playoff showing proving that they’re just not there mentally yet.

In 2021, the Suns ended up throwing away a 2-0 lead to the Bucks and losing 4-2 in their first NBA Finals in well over a decade.

Last year saw them suffer a crushing defeat at home to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western semifinals, a loss that’ll definitely still be in the minds of their players.

It must be said that they do have some of the best players in the league at their respective positions, such as Chris Paul, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges.

However despite this, their current roster has shown they might not have the mental strength to go all the way.

They seem a reasonable price at +700.

NBA championship winner odds: Dark horses

Miami Heat +1,100

The Heat came agonizingly close to their second NBA Finals in three years last season, as they went down to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern finals.

They were one Jimmy Butler three-pointer away from sending Boston packing and facing off against the Warriors in the Finals.

Miami has a roster that possesses a good mix of youth and experience, with their squad depth arguably being one of the best in the league.

With the likes of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro in their ranks, it’s easy to see why the Heat have come so close to claiming glory in the past few years.

They’re at +1,100 to go all the way this time, a generous price for a team that finished No. 1 in the East last year while missing both Butler and Adebayo for large parts of the campaign.

There have been rumors of Miami potentially trading for either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell, two players that’d see their odds shoot down if they were to join.

They’re still on the lookout for a solid replacement at the 4 spot following P.J. Tucker’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers, a move the Heat will need to get right if they’re to replicate their successes from last year.

Philadelphia 76ers +1,200

The Sixers won’t be happy with how their season ended last year, as they crashed out of the playoffs in the Eastern semifinals, 4-2, to the Heat.

They were without Joel Embiid for a number of games in that series, however even if they had a fully-fit Embiid, it’s hard to see them beating a Heat team that was one shot away from the Finals.

They made a smart acquisition during free agency in the form of Tucker, a player who’ll provide the Sixers with some much-needed quality on the defensive end.

They still have the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Embiid, and James Harden in their ranks, players who are more than capable of taking the 76ers past the second round for the first time since 2001.

Harden, Embiid, and Maxey will now have a full offseason and regular season to train with each other and build chemistry.

Should this end up being the case, they will have enough in them to make a deep playoff run this year, thus they look a decent but realistic price at +1,200 for you long-shot bettors.

Brooklyn Nets +2,000

The Nets were one of the most disappointing teams in the league last year, with Brooklyn needing the play-in in order to make the playoffs.

They then crashed out in embarrassing fashion in the first round, getting swept by the Boston Celtics as their 2021-22 season ended early.

It may not seem wise to bet on them this season, however it’s easy to forget that they have two of the best players in the league.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been rumored to want out of Brooklyn this summer, however given what the Nets are asking for them, the duo remaining seems likely.

In terms of quality, Durant and Irving are arguably the best duo in the league, thus the Nets will always have a chance when the pair make up two of their starting five.

At +2,000, they look a generous price going into the new season, with their odds set to drop dramatically should they manage to keep a hold of Irving and Durant.

This story was written and provided by The Action Network. Some links on this page may be referral links to The Action Network and The Philadelphia Inquirer does receive compensation from them. The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. If you think you have a gambling problem, you may visit https://www.ncpgambling.org or call 1-800-522-4700 for assistance.