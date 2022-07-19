Check out the latest NBA championship odds for the 2022-23 campaign, as the beaten 2021-22 finalists Boston Celtics are favorites to go one better in the coming season.

The Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks are priced at +600 and +650 respectively, with the LA Clippers (+700) and Brooklyn Nets (+700) making up the rest of the betting favorites.

NBA championship odds 2022

Team Odds Boston Celtics +500 Golden State Warriors +600 Milwaukee Bucks +750 L.A. Clippers +700 Brooklyn Nets +700 Phoenix Suns +1000 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Miami Heat +1600 LA Lakers +1800 Denver Nuggets +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +2200 Dallas Mavericks +2500 Cleveland Cavaliers +3000 Minnesota Timberwolves +3500 Toronto Raptors +4000 New Orleans Pelicans +4000 Chicago Bulls +4000 Atlanta Hawks +5000 New York Knicks +6600 Portland Trail Blazers +8000 Charlotte Hornets +15000 Washington Wizards +25000 Utah Jazz +50000 Indiana Pacers +50000 Detroit Pistons +50000 Sacramento Kings +50000 Oklahoma City Thunder +50000 Orlando Magic +50000 Houston Rockets +50000 San Antonio Spurs +50000

NBA championship odds 2022: Betting favorites

Boston Celtics +500

The Celtics came ever so close to glory last year by making the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Beaten four games to two by the Warriors despite going up 2-1 after Game 3, Boston ended up having no match for the Warriors’ Steph Curry and his dominance from long range.

Despite this defeat, they should still be confident in their abilities to win the title this time around given the roster they have at their disposal.

They have the current defensive player of the year in Marcus Smart, two excellent guards in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and a dominant center in Robert Williams III.

All of these players, as well as the likes of Al Horford and Payton Pritchard, played crucial roles in their run to the Finals last year.

They managed to beat all of the Bucks, Nets, and Heat on their run to the Finals, one of the more difficult runs a No. 2 seed has had to endure in recent years.

Given this, it’s easy to see why they’re +500 and favorites to go one better than last year, with Boston having all the right tools to claim their first title in 15 years this time around.

Golden State Warriors +600

The Warriors showed everyone what they’re about last year, as they managed to secure their fourth NBA title in eight seasons after beating the Celtics 4-2 in the Finals.

Their roster is easily one of the best in the league, with Golden State having all of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green to call upon.

Their run to the Finals last year was very impressive, as the Warriors beat the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Mavericks before defeating the Celtics.

They lost Gary Payton II during free agency, a player who was crucial when Golden State was trying to contain Tatum and Brown in the Finals.

The Warriors have one of the best players of all time in Curry, whose performance last year showed he has no plans to slow down any time soon.

Given this, combined with the fact they have one of the best and more experienced coaches in the form of Steve Kerr in charge, they are rightly second-favorites to retain their title.

Milwaukee Bucks +650

The Bucks found themselves unlucky to go out in the second round of the playoffs last year after securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They ended up beating the Bulls with ease, however they were then sent packing by the Celtics in the Eastern semifinals in seven games.

It’s fair to say the Bucks would’ve probably beaten the Celtics if Khris Middleton had been available for the series instead of missing it through injury.

They have arguably the best player in the league in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s won two MVPs and a Finals MVP in the last four years.

Milwaukee knows exactly what it takes to win the NBA championship given they did so as recently as 2021, a run that ended with their first title in exactly 50 years.

It’s easy to see why they’re just +650 to go all the way this year, especially given the fact they managed to bring back key forward Bobby Portis from free agency.

L.A. Clippers +700

Some may be a little surprised to see the Clippers priced as fourth favorites given they didn’t even make the playoffs last year.

However, they spent the entire season without key star Kawhi Leonard, while Paul George also missed a number of months through injury.

The fact is, the Clippers boast arguably the best duo in the league in George and Leonard when both are fit, something that makes them instantly one of the favorites for the title this year.

Their supporting cast is also pretty strong as well, especially following the acquisition of John Wall from the Wizards earlier this summer.

Wall, along with the likes of Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell, make up a roster that’s easily capable of dragging the Clippers to another deep playoff run this term.

A price of +700 looks a little too low considering we’ve no idea how Leonard will perform following his long injury layoff.

However, should he play at the level we know he’s capable of, the Clippers will definitely be in it come the tail-end of the season, with an NBA title charge definitely on the cards.

Brooklyn Nets +700

The Nets’ price has fallen massively in the last month or so following the news that Brooklyn have managed to keep both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for the upcoming campaign.

Ben Simmons should be available for the new season as well, a player who looks set to massively improve the Nets’ capabilities on the defensive end.

Pair these three stars with Joe Harris, Nik Claxton and Seth Curry, it’s easy to see why the Nets are +700.

They’ve been disappointing over the last few years, with Brooklyn having won just one playoff series since both Irving and Durant joined.

However, they look to be motivate for the 2022 campaign and have a number of key players back from injury, making them joint-fourth favorites.

NBA championship winner odds: Dark horses

Philadelphia 76ers +1,400

The Sixers won’t be happy with how their season ended last year, as they crashed out of the playoffs in the Eastern semifinals, 4-2, to the Heat.

They were without Joel Embiid for a number of games in that series, however even if they had a fully-fit Embiid, it’s hard to see them beating a Heat team that was one shot away from the Finals.

They made a smart acquisition during free agency in the form of Tucker, a player who’ll provide the Sixers with some much-needed quality on the defensive end.

They still have the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Embiid, and James Harden in their ranks, players who are more than capable of taking the 76ers past the second round for the first time since 2001.

Harden, Embiid, and Maxey will now have a full offseason and regular season to train with each other and build chemistry.

Should this end up being the case, they will have enough in them to make a deep playoff run this year, thus they look a decent but realistic price at +1,400 for you long-shot bettors.

Miami Heat +1,600

The Heat came agonizingly close to their second NBA Finals in three years last season, as they went down to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern finals.

They were one Jimmy Butler three-pointer away from sending Boston packing and facing off against the Warriors in the Finals.

Miami has a roster that possesses a good mix of youth and experience, with their squad depth arguably being one of the best in the league.

With the likes of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro in their ranks, it’s easy to see why the Heat have come so close to claiming glory in the past few years.

They’re at +1,600 to go all the way this time, a generous price for a team that finished No. 1 in the East last year while missing both Butler and Adebayo for large parts of the campaign.

They’re still on the lookout for a solid replacement at the 4 spot following P.J. Tucker’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers, a move the Heat will need to get right if they’re to replicate their successes from last year.

Cleveland Cavaliers +3000

The Cavs’ price has dropped from +10000 to +3000 following the news they’ve acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz in what’s proved to be a pretty good trade for Cleveland.

They’ll get to pair Mitchell with the likes of Rubio, Allen, LeVert and Garland for the 2022 campaign, making the Cavs genuine contenders in the East.

They would’ve almost certainly made the playoffs last year if they hadn’t had a number of key players miss significant time through injury.

Cleveland look a very generous price at +3000 given the strength of their roster, and you can expect their price to fall pretty quickly if they start the season strongly.

