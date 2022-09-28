Heading into Week 3, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was +900 to win NFL Coach of the Year over at BetMGM, a big jump after opening at +1600. A 2-0 start has that sort of impact.

Now 3-0, and with expectations on the rise, Sirianni heads into Week 4 as the favorite to take home the award for the league’s best coach. BetMGM’s updated odds have Sirianni at +300. The man he replaced in Philadelphia, Doug Pederson, is also on the rise after Jacksonville’s hot start.

NFL Coach of the Year odds (BetMGM)

  • Nick Sirianni, Eagles (+300)

  • Mike McDaniel, Dolphins (+450)

  • Doug Pederson, Jaguars (+600)

  • Brian Daboll, Giants (+800)

  • Kevin O’Connell, Vikings (+1400)

No coach has seen a positive rise from season-opening odds to Week 4 quite like Sirianni. McDaniel also opened at +1600. A few coaches who opened with Sirianni and McDaniel at +1600 have seen their odds go in the opposite direction.

Lions coach Dan Campbell went from +1600 to +2500. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is now at +3000. Both Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels opened at +1600 and are now all the way up to +10000.

BetMGM says nearly 10% of tickets on the award are on Sirianni. That’s behind only Campbell, who became a popular bet after the Lions were featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The largest chunk of BetMGM’s handle (the amount of money bet) is on McDaniel (23.7%). Sirianni has 8.4% of the handle.

