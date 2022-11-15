The Philadelphia Eagles’ dream of a perfect season went up in smoke with Monday’s stunning 32-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders. But how much of an impact did the upset have on Philadelphia’s NFL futures odds?

Answer: Not much at all. In fact, in one particular NFL futures market at BetMGM, the Eagles’ odds actually improved.

Here’s an updated look at where Philadelphia (8-1) stacks up on BetMGM’s NFL futures odds board when it comes to winning the NFC East, the NFC and the Super Bowl.

Note: All odds updated as of 1:45 p.m. ET on Nov. 15.

Odds to win the NFC East

Team Current Odds Last Week’s Odds Opening Odds Eagles -450 -400 +300 Cowboys +500 +425 -120 Giants +1000 +1400 +700 Commanders +5000 +30000 +450

The Eagles took the field Monday night as a consensus 11-point favorite to knock off the 4-5 Commanders and improve to 9-0 on the season. They also entered the week as a -400 favorite to win the NFC East at BetMGM.

By the time the last player shuffled out of Philadelphia’s locker room at Lincoln Financial Field in the wee hours Tuesday morning, the Eagles were 8-1 and … -450 favorites to win their division.

Why is Philadelphia even more of a favorite to claim the NFC East after suffering the biggest upset loss of Week 10 (and one of the biggest of the season)? Mostly because the team that many experts believe is the Eagles’ biggest divisional threat — the Dallas Cowboys — blew a 14-point lead at Green Bay on Sunday and lost in overtime.

Not only did the two losses cancel each other out, but the NFL season is now one week closer to the finish line. That leaves Dallas — which hosts the Eagles on Christmas Eve in Week 16 — less time to make up a two-game deficit in the standings.

Interestingly, the Cowboys (6-3) remain a rock-solid second choice to win the NFC East, despite falling to third place behind the New York Giants (7-2). The Cowboys’ NFC East odds are +500 at BetMGM (up from +425 heading into Week 10).

New York — which still has two games against the Eagles in Weeks 14 (Dec. 11) and 18 (Jan. 7) — has shrunk from +1400 to +1000 to capture the NFC East.

» READ MORE: Bettors won and lost big after Commanders upset undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football

Movin’ on up

Not surprisingly, the biggest mover in BetMGM’s NFC East odds market was Washington (5-5). The Commanders, who remain 3½ games behind Philadelphia heading into Sunday’s game at Houston, jumped from +30000 (300-to-1) to win the division last week to +5000 as of Tuesday morning.

Still, even though New York and Washington picked up a game on the Eagles in the standings — and Dallas didn’t lose any ground — Philadelphia remains an overwhelming favorite to claim its fifth NFC East crown since 2010 (and first since 2019).

That said, the Eagles aren’t the biggest divisional favorite at BetMGM, as three teams have better odds: the Minnesota Vikings (-5000 to win the NFC North); Kansas City Chiefs (-1000 to win the AFC West); and Tennessee Titans (-500 to win the NFC South).

Like Philadelphia in the NFC East, Baltimore is -450 to win its division (AFC North).

Entering Week 11, Minnesota (8-1) has a 4½-game lead over Green Bay (4-6) in the NFC North; Kansas City has a two-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West; Tennessee (6-3) has a 2½-game lead over Indianapolis (4-5-1) in the AFC South; and Baltimore (6-3) has a one-game lead over Cincinnati (5-4) in the AFC North.

» READ MORE: NFL Week 11: Eagles, Ravens among biggest favorites in early look at slate

NFL conference championship odds

Team Current Odds Last Week’s Odds Opening Odds Eagles (NFC) +225 +180 +1800 49ers (NFC) +350 +450 +700 Vikings (NFC) +450 +550 +1800 Cowboys (NFC) +600 +550 +500 Buccaneers (NFC) +700 +1000 +1100 Bills (AFC) +200 +150 +400 Chiefs (AFC) +230 +275 +400 Ravens (AFC) +650 +600 +1100 Dolphins (AFC) +900 +1200 +2200

Philadelphia’s loss to Washington, coupled with the Vikings’ thrilling 33-30 overtime victory in Buffalo on Sunday, means both NFC squads now share the NFL’s best record at 8-1.

Of course, the Eagles handed Minnesota its lone defeat — and emphatically so, cruising 24-7 at home in Week 2. As such, Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker and would be the NFC’s No. 1 seed if the season ended today.

So again, despite what happened Monday night at The Linc, Philadelphia remains the favorite at BetMGM to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. However, the Eagles’ odds have stretched from +180 heading into Week 10 to the current price of +225.

Minnesota’s odds shrunk from +450 to +350, yet the Vikings are not the No. 2 choice on BetMGM’s NFC conference championship odds board. That spot belongs to San Francisco, which is sitting at +350.

It’s surprising, given that the 49ers (5-4) have a record that’s three games worse than the Vikings and they still trail Seattle (6-4) in the NFC West.

The only other NFC squads with single-digit odds to win the conference: Dallas (which stretched a bit from +550 last week to +600) and Tampa Bay (which dropped from +1000 to +700 after last week’s win over Seattle in Germany).

Over in the AFC, a two-horse race has gotten much more competitive. After their loss to the Vikings — and with quarterback Josh Allen’s injured throwing elbow remaining a concern — the Bills saw their odds move from +150 heading into Week 10 to the current price of +200.

Kansas City, which is coming off a 10-point home win over Jacksonville, shifted from +275 to +230.

The only other AFC teams with a realistic shot at making the Super Bowl — at least according oddsmakers — are the Ravens (+650), Dolphins (+900), Titans (+1600) and Bengals (+1600).

» READ MORE: Will Miles Sanders top 110 yards? One bettor had a choice to make.

Super Bowl LVII odds

Team Current Odds Last Week’s Odds Opening Odds Bills +400 +275 +750 Chiefs +450 +550 +750 Eagles +600 +500 +4000 49ers +850 +1100 +1600 Vikings +1100 +1600 +4000 Ravens +1200 +1200 +2000 Cowboys +1400 +1400 +1200 Dolphins +1600 +2200 +5000 Buccaneers +1600 +2000 +2500

The odds to win the Super Bowl have tightened considerably in the past week, and it’s because of one particular Week 10 result — no, not the Eagles’ loss to Washington.

The Bills have been favored to win Super Bowl LVII since the preseason, and that’s still the case. However, after blowing Sunday’s home game against Minnesota, Buffalo is no longer the prohibitive favorite it has been for several weeks.

The Bills, who went into the Vikings game at +275 on BetMGM’s Super Bowl odds board, are now down to +400. Kansas City (+450) is on Buffalo’s heels, followed by the Eagles (+600) and 49ers (+850).

Only three other squads enter Week 11 with Super Bowl odds below +2000: Minnesota (+1100), Baltimore (+1200), Dallas (+1400), Miami (+1600) and Tampa Bay (+1600).

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.