The Washington Commanders not only stunned the NFL world on Monday night after their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. They stunned the sportsbooks as well.

Entering Monday night, the Eagles were 11-point favorites, their third game this season as double-digit favorites. The odds for who the Eagles first loss would come against at BetMGM priced the Commanders at +1600 to pull the upset, but this released prior to Week 4.

By the time the game started Monday, the Commanders were +400 on they money line. That didn’t stop one New Jersey bettor from placing over $15,000 on Washington winning outright at Caesars Sportsbook.

The bold bet earned the New Jersey bettor four times his investment, cashing in on $62,464.56 following Washington’ seun.

On the flip side of the coin, a BetMGM bettor lost over a quarter of a million dollars because of the Eagles loss. With Philly as a big favorite, at home, in primetime, a bettor placed $331,000 on the Eagles to win on the money line, valued at -550.

The potential win could have been just over $60,000. About five times less than they invested. Talk about a bad break.

Meanwhile, there were several parlay bets relying on a handful of the Eagles offensive playmakers to cash in the final leg of their wagers. One being a bettor with the dilemma of cashing out $21,762 before the game started or hoping Miles Sanders rushed for over 110 yards to net $135,000.

Unfortunately, this ended up being another loss, as the bettor passed up on cashing out the $21,762 payout on the $10 parlay. Sanders didn’t even come close to the 110 yards, finishing with just 54 on the night. The Penn State product hasn’t rushed for 100 yards since Week 4 against the Jaguars.

Another parlay on FanDuel Sportsbook included anytime touchdowns from A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders. The $10 anytime-touchdown parlay included:

Tyler Lockett

Leonard Fournette

Travis Kelce

Christian Kirk

Justin Fields

D’Andre Swift

Josh Jacobs

Jonathan Taylor

Davante Adams

A.J. Brown

Miles Sanders

The nearly impossible 10-leg parlay could have given the bettor over $47,000. Instead, Sanders didn’t score, and Brown only had one reception for seven yards, his lowest reception and yard total all season.

It was a big night for at least one bettor. For others, they’ll want to forget this one, just like the Eagles and their fanbase.

