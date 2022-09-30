Another week went by without either of our Philly Special parlays hitting. But you know what they say about the third time...

The Eagles are favorites to stay undefeated Sunday vs. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars. Temple goes on the road to Memphis as a big underdog once again. And Penn State is a huge home favorite to Northwestern.

Here’s how we’re betting our local teams this weekend (odds are courtesy of FanDuel and subject to change).

Bettors are superstitious... so let’s change up the order today. Devin will go first. It’s like asking the card dealer for a wash. Sometimes change is good.

Devin Jackson

Two weeks in a row, my play on Temple has hit, but this time around, predicting what might happen on Saturday between Memphis and the Owls is a tough task. On one hand, Memphis enters as 18.5-point favorites over Temple, but has failed to cover in seven all time meetings. Although the Tigers should cruise to a win, something tells me this is the game E.J. Warner and Temple put it together offensively. That’s why I’m taking the over on the 50.5-point total for this game.

Penn State dropped its first game against the spread last weekend, but if you read our preview prior to the game, you would’ve known Central Michigan was going to be a pesky one to put away. However, when the Nittany Lions face Northwestern this weekend, expect a blowout. The Wildcats are coming off three straight losses, including one to an FCS opponent, and Penn State wants to prove it is a legitimate Big Ten contender. Even though the Nittany Lions have been inconsistent against the spread versus Big Ten West opponents, the 25.5-point chalk is the play here.

Finally, fading the Philadelphia Eagles on the spread line has proven unsuccessful the first two weeks of this column. From the blunder of taking the Minnesota Vikings to cover on Monday Night Football, to thinking the Eagles-Commanders would be a shootout, it’s time to take the points with Philly. It will be an emotionally charged atmosphere, with former Philly head coach Doug Pederson, who now coaches the Jacksonville Jaguars, returning to Lincoln Financial Field. The Jags are improving, but the Eagles defensive line will be too much for Jacksonville’s offensive line to handle. Take Philly here.

The parlay: Temple/Memphis over 50.5; Penn State -25.5; Eagles -6.5

Odds: +584 (bet $10, win $58.42)

Jeff Neiburg

Memphis is a tough team to get a hold on. The Tigers beat the blocks off of Navy, got their tails kicked by Mississippi State, and then narrowly defeated North Texas. Temple, meanwhile, has two wins, one vs. an FCS team, and another vs. the worst team in FBS. But the Owls played Rutgers tough, and have consistently played Memphis tough. Temple won’t win this time, but bet on them to keep it close, at least long enough to cover 18.5 points.

Penn State failed to cover last week as a big home favorite vs. Central Michigan. Now, Northwestern comes to town to kick off the Big Ten slate, and the Nittany Lions are again a big favorite (-25.5 as of Thursday morning). Sure, they might win by four touchdowns, but they might claim an easy 17-point victory, too. What feels a little safer is the under. Penn State’s defense has been great so far, so a 34-10 win doesn’t seem that crazy.

As for the Eagles, they enter Week 4 with about the same spread (-6.5) they had last week on the road vs. the Washington Commanders. Now, they’re welcoming old friend Doug Pederson and the upstart Jaguars. No, Jacksonville doesn’t appear to be as bad as it has been, but these Eagles are on a roll, and they don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Until we see the defense have another clunker, you should always be betting on Philly to win by at least a touchdown or more against competition like Jacksonville. Take the points.

The parlay: Temple +18.5; Penn State/Northwestern under 52.5; Eagles -6.5

Odds: +595 (bet $10, win $59.58)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.