Over the last few weeks, we have given our best Philadelphia area team parlays that include Penn State, the Philadelphia Eagles and Temple.

One of the most bet on items at sportsbooks is the NFL prop bet market, which handicaps how many passing, rushing, receiving yards, and even touchdowns a particular player may have in a game.

With players like Jonnu Smith, D.J. Moore, Kyle Pitts, among others representing the area in the NFL, I’ll be picking the best prop bets involving Philadelphia-area players using the BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook markets.

Learn more about the BetMGM Promo Code

Check out more of the best sports betting sites

Here’s a look at some of the top plays this weekend:

Kyle Pitts over 55.5 receiving yards (-110, BetMGM)

This seems like taking candy from a baby, but smashing the over on this prop from former Archbishop Wood standout Kyle Pitts is an easy play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. After amassing just 19 yards receiving in each of the first two games, the former first round pick and Florida star finished with five receptions for 87 yards on eight targets last Sunday in Seattle.

The Browns’ defense have given up 40 or more yards to tight ends in each of the first three games, including a 53-yard performance from Panthers tight end Ian Thomas in Week 1. Tyler Conklin, the Jets tight end, and Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers tight end, had 41 and 40 yards, respectively, in weeks two and three.

With two of the better corners working against Falcons wide receivers Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus on the outside, expect opportunities for Pitts to be matched up against safeties and linebackers, which could result in some big plays over the middle of the field. Pitts finished nine of 17 games last season with over 55 receiving yards.

D.J. Moore anytime touchdown (+185, Caesars)

Former Imhotep star D.J. Moore has struggled this season after coming off his third straight season with over 1,000 yards receiving and at least four touchdowns. There has been a disconnect between Moore and quarterback Baker Mayfield through three games. Moore has amassed just 88 yards receiving and seven catches on a team-high 18 targets.

If the Carolina Panthers have an opportunity to break the game open, they’ll have to do it through the air, as the Arizona Cardinals have been much better defending the run this season than passes. In their two losses this season, the Cardinals have given up multiple big plays of 20 yards or more in the passing game, an area Moore has thrived in during his career.

Expect the Panthers to make a concerted effort to get Moore some easy touches in the short game, which he could turn explosive. At no point in his career has Moore gone more than a four-game stretch without recording a game where he finishes with 50 yards or more receiving, and I expect this trend to continue with a big game from him this weekend.

Matt Ryan over 234.5 passing yards (-110, BetMGM)

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense has not lived up to preseason expectations, averaging just over 13 points per game in the first three weeks, but the offense bounced back with a late drive engineered by former Penn Charter and Boston College standout Matt Ryan. After exploding for 352 passing yards in Week 1, Ryan has averaged 208.5 passing yards the last two weeks, and has been sacked 10 times.

Fortunately for the Colts, Ryan has been masterful against the Titans in three career meetings, averaging 321.3 passing yards and winning two of three career meetings against Tennessee while a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, he has thrown two touchdowns against two interceptions in that time frame.

Expect a fast-moving game, as both teams rely heavily on the passing game. But despite the inconsistencies with Ryan and the Colts’ offense, the Titans have given up explosive passing plays of 45 yards or more in all three games, and against their last two opponents have given up more than 300 yards through the air.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.