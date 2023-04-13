Editor’s note: Pennsylvania law prohibits wagering on non-competitive sports events, including the NFL Draft. However, NFL Draft betting is permitted in neighboring jurisdictions, including New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.

It’s been exactly two months since the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

Which means it’s been exactly two months since bettors won (or lost) cash on an NFL-related outcome.

Well, that’s about to change, as the 2023 NFL Draft opens for business in Kansas City in just 15 days. Which means the NFL Draft betting market is beginning to heat up.

While the primary focus continues to center on which player — make that which quarterback — will go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers on April 27, there are plenty of other ways to wager on the league’s marquee offseason extravaganza.

Here’s a look at several of the items on the NFL Draft betting menus at FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m. ET on April 12.

NFL Draft props: Overall picks market

The drama continues with regard to which player will be taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

When the NFL Draft betting market opened, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the odds-on favorite. Then after the Carolina Panthers cut a deal with the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 spot, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud vaulted to the favorite position.

Now? Young once again is sitting in the catbird’s seat both at FanDuel (-270 odds to go No. 1) and Caesars Sportsbook (-300). Stroud is second at +200 (FanDuel) and +180 (Caesars).

While the Panthers aren’t showing their hand, this much is a near lock: Young and Stroud will be the first two players off the board. The only question is the order.

Far less certain is what happens next.

FanDuel offers props for the first five draft positions. As expected, Stroud (-115) and Young (+250) are the top two favorites to go No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

A third quarterback — Florida’s Anthony Richardson — is the +110 favorite to go No. 3 to Arizona, with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson the second choice at +250.

What’s noteworthy there is that the Cardinals last summer signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a long-term contract extension that takes effect in 2024. That likely explains why Richardson (+150) also is favored to go No. 4 to Indianapolis, just ahead of Kentucky QB Will Levis (+200) and Anderson (+250).

Anderson and Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson are co-favorites at +200 to be drafted fifth overall, with Georgia pass rusher Jalen Carter (+350) next in line.

NFL Draft props: Picks by position market

Caesars Sportsbook offers NFL props on the first player to be taken at four different positions: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and cornerback.

FanDuel has the same positions available, as well as linebacker.

The top favorites at each position group are:

Wide receiver: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-250 FanDuel, -240 Caesars); Boston College’s Zay Flowers (+330 FanDuel, +400 Caesars)

Tight end: Utah’s Dalton Kincaid (-140 FanDuel and Caesars); Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer (+150 FanDuel, +135 Caesars)

Offensive lineman: Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (-110 FanDuel, +110 Caesars); Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. (+110 FanDuel, -115 Caesars)

Cornerback: Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon (-210 FanDuel, -200 Caesars); Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez (+185 FanDuel, +150 Caesars)

Linebacker: Arkansas’ Drew Sanders (+125 FanDuel), Iowa’s Jack Campbell (+150 FanDuel)

NFL Draft props: First round market

Think you have a good handle on how many quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends will come off the board in the first round on April 27? You can put your money where your opinion is at FanDuel.

The prop numbers at each position:

Quarterbacks 4.5 (Over +144/Under -194) Running backs 1.5 (Over +390/Under -650) Tight ends 2.5 (Over +198/Under -275)

NFL Draft props: Team-specific market

If your NFL Draft research has led you down the rabbit hole of evaluating team needs — as well as which players teams are targeting to fill those needs — you might consider dabbling in team-related player props.

FanDuel and Caesars provide different approaches for attacking this particular market.

FanDuel offers wagering on where nine different players will land, including quarterbacks Richardson and Levis, as well as wide receiver Smith-Njiba.

The Colts are the top choice for both Richardson (+175) and Levis (+230), with the Titans being the second landing spot for Richardson (+200) and the Texans in second for Levis (+250).

Three teams have single-digit odds to draft Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba: Texans (+450), Patriots and Packers (both +650).

Both sportsbooks also allow wagering on which position each of the league’s 32 teams will target with their first draft pick.

The odds for the defending NFC champion Eagles are:

Defensive lineman/pass rusher: -115 FanDuel/-110 Caesars Offensive lineman: +220 FanDuel/+180 Caesars Defensive back: +300 Caesars Cornerback: +340 FanDuel Running back: +1600 FanDuel/+1400 Caesars Safety: +2700 FanDuel Wide receiver: +5000 FanDuel/+4000 Caesars Tight end: +6000 FanDuel/+5000 Caesars Linebacker: +6000 FanDuel/+5000 Caesars Quarterback: +20000 FanDuel/+10000 Caesars

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.