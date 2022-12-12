The Eagles are going to the playoffs. You knew that before Sunday, but now it’s official.

The playoff berth came in dominant fashion: a 48-22 laugher vs. the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Jalen Hurts starred again, and became the favorite for the league’s Most Valuable Player in the process.

The Eagles’ lead in the NFC East is two games over the Dallas Cowboys and their lead atop the conference is also at two games after the Vikings lost in Detroit. The Eagles and Cowboys meet on Christmas Eve in Dallas, but before then the Eagles head to Chicago for a Week 15 game vs. the Bears.

Here’s an early look at Eagles-Bears lines, as well as the rest of the NFL’s Week 15 slate.

Eagles at Bears Week 15 odds

Point spread: Eagles -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Eagles -405; Bears +320

Total: 48.5 points

Justin Fields and the Bears had a late Week 14 bye, and it was badly needed. The Bears went into their break having lost six straight games. To be fair, they’ve been pretty competitive in most of them. That stretch includes a three-point home loss to Miami, a one-point home loss to a surging Lions team, and a three-point loss in Atlanta. Fields also missed one of those games, a 31-10 loss to the Jets.

Fields, who remains a dangerous dual-threat option, has been a better passer in his second NFL season.

FanDuel had this number lower than other books as of Sunday evening. Caesars had the line at Eagles -9. The Eagles have covered in three consecutive weeks. They have outscored their last two opponents, the Titans and Giants, 83-32.

» READ MORE: Dallas who? Eagles, clearly the NFL’s best team, make a mockery of ESPN’s predictor

Here’s a look around the league at some other early Week 15 lines.

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Seattle Seahawks

Brock Purdy rolled over Tom Brady and the Bucs Sunday while Seattle lost as a home favorite vs. Carolina and fell out of the playoff hunt.

Saturday games

Indianapolis Colts (+4.5) at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Many were confused why the 10-2 Vikings were road underdogs in Detroit. They’re less confused now.

Baltimore Ravens (+3) at Cleveland Browns (4:30 p.m.)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lamar Jackson might not play again until Week 16. The Ravens won without him Sunday vs. the Steelers, but will likely have a more difficult time in Cleveland.

Miami Dolphins (+6.5) at Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins were preparing for a critical game with the Chargers Sunday night while the Bills stayed atop the AFC. Can Buffalo avenge its loss in Miami earlier this season?

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Miles Sanders eclipsed 1,000 yards in a rout of the Giants. Bigger (contract) numbers could be in his future.

Sunday early games

Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) at New Orleans Saints

The NFC South rivals had Week 14 off. And since the Bucs lost again, the 5-8 Falcons are only a game out of first place as they turn to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Detroit Lions (+1.5) at New York Jets

The Lions were home favorites vs. Minnesota but head to MetLife Stadium giving the Jets points.

Kansas City Chiefs (-14) at Houston Texans

This is the largest spread of Week 15. The Texans were on the wrong end of the largest Week 14 spread, too, as 17.5-point underdogs in Dallas. Houston then nearly pulled off a moneyline (+1150) stunner.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) at Carolina Panthers

Kenny Pickett hit the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the 5-8 Panthers are still in the mix in the NFC South.

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Which Jaguars team will show up? It’s usually a flip of a coin. The good one did Sunday in Tennessee.

» READ MORE: Get your best NFL promo codes here

Sunday afternoon

Arizona Cardinals (-1.5) at Denver Broncos

The Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in Week 14 still, but the Broncos’ offense finally got rolling and hung with the Chiefs Sunday.

New England Patriots (+1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had their playoff hopes dashed in Los Angeles Thursday night. New England, meanwhile, is still alive for an AFC wildcard spot.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Bucs

The Bengals are trying to chase down the Ravens in the AFC North while Tampa... somehow... remains in first in the dreadful NFC South.

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants (+3.5) at Washington Commanders

This one was flexed to Sunday Night Football for good reason. It’s No. 6 vs. No. 7 in the NFC playoff hunt, and the loser will have a fight in the final three weeks for their playoff lives.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams (+7.5) at Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield Magic was the story Thursday night SoFi Stadium. Now, the Rams head to Green Bay, where the high temperature for next Monday is 16 degrees. So it’ll likely be in the single digits by kickoff. Ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season, this one looked like it would be a big one. Now? Not so much.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.