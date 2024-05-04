Best Kentucky Derby promos to sign up for Saturday

One of the most fun and exciting sporting events to watch and bet on is the Kentucky Derby. If you’ve never bet on horse racing before, you may not know where to start.

That’s where I come in with a list of the best Kentucky Derby promos and sign-up bonuses available for you, with links and codes included so you can sign up quickly.

Best Kentucky Derby promos

TwinSpires promo code PIRACING

Available states: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MT, NH, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Starting off this list is the TwinSpires promo code PIRACING. This promotion rewards you bonus cash as you go along the process of wagering on the Kentucky Derby and other races over the first 30 days your account is active.

The formula is $100 in bonus cash gets awarded your way for every $400 in cash you wager. This means every $4 in cash you wager earns you $1 in bonus cash. You can click here to begin signing up for your TwinSpires account.

$400 is the maximum amount of bonus cash up for grabs, which means you would need to wager up to $1,600 in cash. But since you have 30 days, you can include wagers on the Preakness Stakes and other races in your quest to accumulate as much bonus cash as possible.

FanDuel Racing promo

AR, CA, DE, ID, FL, MN, MT, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD, WA only

AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most popular names in sports betting, but they have their own dedicated horse racing platform in FanDuel Racing. You’ll notice two offers above, and that’s because their bonus and sign-up process differ pending where you’re located.

If you’re in a state where you can get a $500 no sweat first bet, you’ll only be allowed to wager through the FanDuel Racing app. If your first bet loses, FanDuel will give you a racing credit equal to what you lost that expires in seven days. You also have to be a brand new first time user of the product to claim this. Click here to sign up and claim your promo.

If you’re in a state where you can get a $20 no sweat first bet, you can be a returning player and still get a $20 racing credit back if your first wager is unsuccessful. If you redeem the $20 promo, you can use your racing credit up until June 10th when it expires, meaning you can bet on the Preakness or Belmont Stakes with it. Use this link to register for this offer.

DK Horse promo

Available states: CA, CO, FL, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, MD, MA, MN, MN, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WA, WV, WY.

Another sportsbook making a play in the horse racing game is DraftKings Sportsbook, whose horse racing platform goes by the name DK Horse. This is its own separate app you’ll need to download.

DK Horse offers you a 100% deposit match up to $250 in bonuses if you’re new to DK Horse. You’ll have to meet a 2x wagering requirement in order to unlock your bonuses. So every $2 you bet on DK Horse unlocks $1 in bonuses. Because $250 is the maximum amount DK Horse will match on your first deposit, this means $500 needs to be wagered to unlock your full amount.

DRF Bets promo

Available states: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MZ, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

The DRF Bets promo is a simple one to redeem, as it’s a straight up $200 deposit match on your first deposit. This means if you deposit $200 in cash, DRF Bets will match $200 in their own funds to give you $400 in funds.

You’ll have to use all these funds within seven days of being credited before they expire. DRF Bets is another platform that like TwinSpires primarily dedicates themselves to horse racing. You’ll have a lot of resources at your disposal to read and help you as you look to make a bet.

AmWager promo

Available states: AL, AZ, CT, DE, FL, ID, IN, IA, KA, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, RI, SD, VT, VI, WA, WV, WY

Finally, the AmWager promo can be redeemed to score a 100% deposit match worth up to $150 in wagering credits. There’s a 1x wagering requirement you’ll need to meet after making your deposit.

For example, if you deposited the maximum amount of $150 in cash, you need to wager $150 in order to unlock the $150 in wagering credits. Every $1 you wager earns you $1 of the wagering credit, and AmWager gives you 30 days to unlock your credits. AmWager is also a more horse racing focused platform than FanDuel Racing or DK Horse.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.