Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer for new users is one of the best out there, as you can get up to $1,250 in free bets plus additional casino rewards.

Caesars’ promo code is geared towards being easy to use for new users. All you have to do to redeem their welcome offer is type in the promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up.

After you’re signed up and have made your initial deposit, you’re free to place your initial wager of up to $1,250 on any NFL wager from Sunday’s action. If your bet is unsuccessful, Caesars will see to it that you receive your stake up to $1,250 back into your account in the form of free bets.

Considering Caesars is also throwing in additional rewards for their casino site, you won’t find many options better than this to get started with.

Previewing Week 7 of the NFL with Caesars Sportsbook

Week 7′s biggest marquee game is between the Chiefs and 49ers, a game in which the Chiefs are three-point favorites. Caesars’ biggest projected blowout is the Buccaneers beating the Panthers, with that spread being 11 points.

The Giants are one of the NFL’s most fascinating teams at 5-1, but are amazingly three point underdogs against the Jaguars. The Cowboys are seven-point favorites over the Lions in Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup. In another shocking line, the Chargers are 6.5-point favorites over the Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football will be played between the Steelers and Dolphins. Caesars has the Dolphins as 7.5-point favorites with a total point projection of just 39.5.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Instructions to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Visit Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when promptrd Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your initial wager on any NFL bet from Week 7 If your initial wager is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days before it expires

Check out Caesars’ all-sport parlay insurance

Until Oct. 25, Caesars customers can take advantage of their all-sport parlay insurance. Place a parlay wager on the MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, and/or college football games and get a free bet equal to 100% of your stake up to $25 if you lose exactly one leg of your parlay.

Your parlay must be four or more legs to qualify, and the each leg must be at least odds of -200 or longer. Only certain types of wagers can. be included in your parlay. Read the terms and conditions to see what restrictions are in place for your parlay.

Your free bet will be credited to your account within two days after the promotion ends on Oct. 25 at 11:59 PM local time.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.