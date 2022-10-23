Caesars Sportsbook is welcoming new users to their platform with open arms in the form of their welcome offer of a $1,250 on the house bet plus additional rewards for Caesars Casino.

If you want to take advantage of this promo code, your steps are simple. When you’re registering your account, typing in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted will enroll you in this fabulous welcome offer.

After you’re enrolled, place your first wager on any MNF prop of up to $1,250. If you lose this wager, you’ll receive your wager back into your account in the form of free bets. These bets will expire after 14 days and can’t be used for real cash.

Caesars is a titan of the sportsbook industry because of their massive amount of props to choose from. Their layout is simple and their customer service is reliable. Caesars has all the makings of a sportsbook you can trust placing your wagers on for the showdown between the Patriots and Bears.

Previewing MNF Week 7 with Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook projects this game to be a one sided game in favor of the home team Patriots. They have New England as seven point favorites over the Bears in a game that’s only projected 39.5 combined points.

New England started the season off slow offensively, but scored 67 points in the last two games. However, those games came without Mac Jones at quarterback. Jones is back for MNF, and the big question is if he can keep the same momentum rolling for the Patriots that Bailey Zappe had.

The Bears offense has been arguably the least effective in the league. Scoring just 15.2 points per game, Justin Fields and the offense have struggled in practically every sense of the game. Their saving grace has been the defense, which is one of the NFL’s best in points allowed.

The Bears defense will likely have to shoulder the burden of the load in Week 7, while the offense will have to make major strides if they want to beat Bill Belichick on his home turf.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Instructions on how to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any MNF Week 7 prop If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

Caesars Sportsbook is offering existing users a healthy bonus for referring someone to the platform using their referral code. If your referral uses your referral link and deposits $50+ in their account, both parties will receive $100 in free bets.

Free bets will be credited to accounts every Wednesday. Each person has a maximum of ten referrals, making the maximum amount of money you can receive from this promotion $1,000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.