If you’re looking for a welcome offer to use on Week 10′s Monday Night Football clash between the Eagles and Commanders, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,250 on the house bet.

Caesars Sportsbook generously offers the biggest welcome offer in the sports betting industry for new players to capitalize on. By redeeming their offer, you’ll get your first bet up to $1,250 risk-free, with casino rewards coming your way as well.

To begin, click the offer above to be taken to Caesars’ sign-up page. When signing-up, make sure to type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted to be enrolled in this promotion.

After that’s complete, place your first wager of your choosing up to $1,250 on any MNF bet. If you happen to be unsuccessful in your attempt, your stake will be refunded in free bets. After your initial bet settles, 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your Caesars Casino account.

Caesars previews Week 10′s MNF game

On paper, Week 10′s MNF game is a very lopsided one, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles look to remain lossless against a visiting 4-5 Washington Commanders team. Caesars agrees that this game has the potential to go south quickly for Washington, as they favor the Eagles by 11 points.

The Eagles are in the NFL’s elite tier of teams this season as the only remaining undefeated squad left. Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have formed one of the league’s most dynamic tandems while remaining one of the most dangerous rushing teams in the NFL. They average 28.1 points per game while giving up just 16.9.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have been on a rocky boat all season. Their main issue has been subpar quarterback play, particularly from Carson Wentz. That said, Taylor Heinicke is 2-1 as a starter this season and was a three point loss to the Vikings away from being 3-0.

If you wish to bet on the Commanders winning this game, you’ll be riding on Heinicke keeping pace with the electric Eagles offense.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Steps to using Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Tap or click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information When prompted, type promo code INQUIRERFULL Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Week 10 MNF wager If your first wager is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first wager settles, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

The promotions just keep on coming with Caesars, as they offer a generous refer-a-friend promotion that grants both you and your referral extra bonuses to use on their Sportsbook.

By sending an interested party your referral code, you can both get $100 in free bets following your referral signing-up and making an initial deposit of $50+.

Caesars gives out these free bets every Wednesday. Additionally, each existing customer can use this promotion ten times, making your maximum amount in free bets $1,000.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.