Caesars Sportsbook’s Maryland promo code is offering residents the chance to claim free bets by signing up and using promo code INQUIRERPICS.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code for Wednesday’s launch

If you’re a Maryland resident wondering how to get started with sports betting, look no further than redeeming Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code. As one of the most established names in betting, you can feel safe knowing Caesars will give you a fun experience while keeping your information safe.

By signing up using the offer code above and typing in promo code INQUIRERPICS, you’ll get to decide which welcome offer you wish to claim.

If you wager $20-$100, you’ll receive $100 in free bets regardless if your wager wins or loses. However, if you wager between $100 and $1,500 and lose, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of a free bet.

Taking a look at Wednesday’s sports schedule for Caesars Sportsbook users

Out all the days Maryland sports betting could’ve launched, they picked a perfect day in Wednesday. Not only is there action in the NBA and NHL, but the World Cup is well underway for users to bet on also.

The two World Cup games Maryland residents can bet on are Spain vs. Costa Rica, and Belgium vs. Canada. Canada’s game in particular is an exciting one, as it will be their first World Cup game since 1986. This year marks just their second World Cup appearance.

In the NBA, 12 games will occur. Some of the best teams will be in action including the Bucks, Trail Blazers, and Celtics. All three will have tough opponents, as the NBA continues to be as competitive as we’ve ever seen it.

Lastly, the NHL will have every team in the league playing with the exception of two teams. Plenty of rivalry games are on tap, including the Flyers taking on the Capitals.

Catch up on the latest World Cup odds

Catch up on the latest NBA Finals odds

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERPICS Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Bet $20 on Any market, Get $100 Free OR Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo T&C’s 21+. MD only. New customers only. Full T&C’s apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code

1. Create your Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer code above.

2. Click the sign-up button.

3. Enter and verify your personal information.

4. Type in promo code INQUIRERPICS when prompted.

5. Read through your offer’s Terms and Conditions.

6. Make your initial deposit of at least $20 with Caesars.

7. If your first bet is between $20 and $100, you’ll receive $100 in free bets no matter what.

8. If your first bet is over $100 and results in a loss, Caesars will refund your account in the form of free bets up to $1,500.

9. Your free bets will expire in seven days after being credited and cannot be withdrawn for real cash.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.