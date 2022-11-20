Caesars Sportsbook has a welcome offer new players won’t want to pass up on, as they’re offering a $1,250 first bet on them plus casino rewards by using promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 11

Out of all the welcome offers sportsbooks offer, none offer a more generous bonus than Caesars Sportsbook. You can redeem a first bet on Caesars u to $1,250 and earn additional casino rewards by clicking the offer code above.

When you’re in the process of registering, type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted to enroll yourself in this promotion. Afterwards, place your first bet on any Week 11 prop up to $1,250.

If you lose your first bet, you’ll get your stake up to $1,250 back in free bets. Additionally, Caesars will deposit 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits into your casino account after your first bet has settled.

Caesars Sportsbook previews NFL Week 11

After arguably the most exciting week of NFL action we’ve seen all season, Week 11 looks to follow in its steps with a loaded slate of games. It projects to be an entertaining day despite the Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Jaguars being on a bye.

The two most intriguing games of the day slate are Eagles versus Colts and Cowboys versus Vikings. The Eagles face adversity for the first time all season following their undefeated streak ending in Week 10.

In the other matchup, Minnesota is 8-1 and riding high after beating Buffalo last week on the road. They host the Cowboys, who lost a nail-biter in overtime to the Packers in Week 10.

Other marquee games include Jets versus Patriots, Browns versus Bills, Bengals versus Steelers, and Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Chargers.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Make a Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Tap or click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any NFL Week 11 wager If you lose your first bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, you’ll see 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

How does Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code compare to competitors?

Caesars Sportsbook offers the largest welcome amount of any sportsbook promo code new users can find. The next closest competitors are BetMGM and FanDuel, who offer $1,000.

Caesars is also the only sportsbook who offers casino rewards with their welcome offer. As successful as their sportsbook is, their casino is even more renowned.

Another reason Caesars’ offer is the best is they give users 14 days to use their free bets, whereas other sportsbooks will only offer seven days before they expire.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.