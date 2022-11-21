With Caesars Sportsbook being one of the seven sportsbooks to go live in Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 23, new users can take advantage of Caesars’ bonus codes of bet $20 get $100 welcome offer with promo code INQUIRERPICS.

Disclaimer: This code will be good from 2-10 p.m. ET Monday and then will be paused until Maryland’s full live launch on Wednesday, when betting begins.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland bonus code

Caesars Sportsbook going live on Wednesday is huge for Maryland, and users can take advantage of this limited time promo code through 10 p.m. EST Monday to earn a welcome bonus for when it does launch.

To redeem this offer, click the offer above to register your account and type in promo code INQUIRERPICS when prompted to be enrolled.

Place your first bet up of at least $20 on any market, and you’ll receive $100 in free bets on launch day. It’s a truly great chance to get a head start for yourself come Wednesday’s launch.

Sports action to bet on this week with Caesars Sportsbook

This week is a fantastic week for Maryland to be able to legally wager on sports, as there’s a super stacked lineup.

It starts with the World Cup, where the USA will play against England on Friday in a renewal of their long-standing rivalry. Group Stage play will continue all throughout the week and remainder of November as teams attempt to advance into the Round of 16.

The NFL is loaded with marvelous games, including three games on Thanksgiving Thursday. Bettors can wager on the Bills versus Lions, Cowboys versus Giants, and Vikings versus Patriots.

The NBA, NHL, and college basketball seasons also offer plenty of fascinating matchups for bettors to choose from this week.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERPICS Caesars Sportsbook promo Bet $20 on Any Market, Get $100 Free! Caesars Sportsbook promo T&C’s 21+. MD users only. New users only. Full T&Cs apply.

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer above to register your account. Click the ‘sign up’ button. Enter and verify your personal information. Use promo code INQUIRERPICS when prompted. Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions. Finish setting up your account. Make an initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any prop of your choice of at least $20. Following your bet being placed, you’ll have $100 free in your account to use when Caesars goes live on Nov. 23. Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for cash and will have 14 days to be used before it expires.

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

Caesars Sportsbook has bonuses you and a referral can claim should they sign-up for an account using your referral code.

If your referral makes an initial deposit of at least $50, you’ll both receive $100 in free bets for Caesars Sportsbook. You can expect to see your free bets credited to your account every Wednesday.

The maximum number of referrals each user gets is ten. That means you can receive as much as $1,000 in free bets just by asking friends, family, or whoever if they’d be interested in signing up.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.