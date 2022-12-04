Cesars Sportsbook has a marvelous welcome bonus in the form of a $1,250 first bet that new players can redeem by using promo code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 13

Not only is Caesars Sportsbook one of the best sportsbooks the Inquirer recommends for new players, but their welcome offer is by far the most generous one new players will find when looking to bet on NFL action.

By using promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, Caesars will grant you a $1,250 bet on them. That means if your first bet up to $1,250 loses, your stake will be refunded in a free bet.

Additionally, 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet has settled.

Previewing NFL Week 13 action with Caesars Sportsbook

Week 13′s NFL slate is one of the most loaded of the entire season. There are Super Bowl previews, high-stales divisional games, and a rematch from last year’s AFC Championship game on hand.

The biggest games on the schedule come in the second window of games, with Chiefs vs Bengals and Dolphins vs 49ers having the potential to be two of the games of the year.

In the earlier slate of games, the Eagles will face the Titans in what’ll be an emotionally fueled game for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Commanders and Giants will face off, with both teams being in a wild card spot as of kickoff. Finally, the Jets and Vikings will play in a game with stakes for both teams.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to redeem your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account by using the link above Click or tap the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read your offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any NFL Week 13 market You’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 if your first bet loses 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account after your bet settles Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

By referring someone interested in Caesars Sportsbook by using your referral code, you’ll be able to claim free bets for both you and your referral.

After your referral registers with your code, they just need to make an initial deposit of at least $50. After they’ve completed that step, you’ll both receive $100 in free bets on the following Wednesday.

This can be redeemed more than once, as each Caesars customer can refer up to ten people.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.