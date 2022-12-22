One of the most generous welcome offers in the betting industry belongs to Caesars Sportsbook, which is giving a $1,250 first bet plus casino rewards to new customers who use promo code INQUIRERFULL when signing up.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Week 16 TNF action

The Inquirer understands how hard it can be to find a sports betting platform to sign-up with. Luckily, Caesars Sportsbook has one of the largest welcome offers in the industry, and we’re here to guide you on how to redeem it.

Click the offer code above to be taken to Caesars Sportsbook. When signing up, make sure you type in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted.

After your initial deposit, you can place your first bet up to $1,250 on any market you wish from Week 16 TNF action. If your bet loses, you’ll see your stake refunded as a free bet. You’ll also get 1,000 tier credits and reward credits deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles.

Caesars Sportsbook previews Week 16 TNF action

Week 16 TNF action will feature two AFC teams on the outside of the playoff hunt looking in when the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars do battle.

Caesars Sportsbook gives the edge to the Jets by a two point margin, with the bookies struggling to separate the two going into the game.

The visiting Jaguars are 6-8 on the season and are coming off a momentum-building, 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence has hit his stride in recent weeks, and has played as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL dating back to November.

They’re 4-2 in their last six games, and have a solid chance to win the AFC South.

The hosting Jets have a better record at 7-7, but have played like the inferior team of the two in recent weeks. They’ve lost three in a row and four of their last five. Zach Wilson has struggled mightily.

They have their defense going for them, which gives up just 18.8 points per game. But the Jaguars have been hot, and it doesn’t seem likely their roll will end this week.

What is the Cesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to redeem Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter verify your personal information Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Week 16 TNF market If your first bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet settles, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.